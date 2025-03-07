This role is not eligible for relocation

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures Team and advance your career as a Senior Ethics & Compliance Integration Manager!

bp's business entities, as the first line of defense, are responsible for managing their own ethics and compliance risks. As part of bp’s second line, E&C provides independent risk-based oversight of bp’s entities and reports to its board of directors and executive leadership team regarding the management of ethics and compliance across the group.

The E&C integration team as part of E&C works with managing ECLs, ECLs and business leaders to provide pragmatic advice, proactive support and strong leadership to bp regarding effective management of E&Cprograms and risks.

The role leads a global team of E&C integration managers for SS&V in US, Pune, UK, and Hungary and acts as the Site leader for SS&V’s Hungary hub.

The role requires an effective people manager with confidence, energy, and experience to lead with minimal supervision and the interpersonal skills to thrive in a collaborative environment alongside other E&C professionals and functional teams (e.g., procurement, audit). It also requires the ability and desire to work in a fast-paced environment and manage a diverse workload.

In this role You will:

Be a Site leader who acts as people representative for SS&V hub of 30+ professionals. Participate in the local leadership team meetings and represent SS&V.

Act as a bp line manager responsible for the people responsibilities and oversight of activity for several direct reports across the globe including Hungary, India, US and UK.

Lead critical initiatives and support the head of E&C risk and concerns management in setting the strategic direction and priorities for the E&C integration team.

Lead your team in effectively working with bp’s first line of defense to integrate elements of bp’s E&C programme across bp’s global businesses and functions including: Acting as a key partner to assigned businesses areas and/or regions to integrate effective E&C risk management practices and processes through offering sound and practical advice and solutions, coaching and support to managing ECLs, and leadership teams Maintaining an independent view of business and/or region E&C risk and programme effectiveness Maintaining awareness of concerns and investigations, engaging with business integrity and ECLs as appropriate Contributing to large-scale central integration team initiatives by generating ideas, leading projects to implement them and collaborating with colleagues and related functions on other projects Providing training or developing informational resources on key compliance risks and other issues Role modelling bp’s Who we are beliefs and embed our code Maintaining close knowledge of the evolving external regulatory requirements and environment



What You will need to be successful:

Approximately 10 years' experience in comparable Control & Compliance, Risk or Audit roles (other applicable experience will be considered)

Fluency in English

Relevant degree

Experience and/or knowledge of Ethics & Compliance risk management requirements and processes

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage, and sound judgement

Maintain a level of independence to be able to speak up, in a robust and measured manner, when there are risks to the company’s reputation or regulatory compliance

Strong work ethic, initiative, and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global environment

Ability to quickly learn and understand technical areas, operations, and processes across bp’s businesses

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – with ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization

Excellent stakeholder management

Ability to develop and deliver training materials

Effective prioritization, problem-solving and planning skill

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Client Counseling, Communication, Conflict Management, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Ethical Compliance, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership, People Management, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Influence, Stakeholder Management



