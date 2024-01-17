Senior Execution Analyst - Order Management

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and challenges

Responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close. Key activities include:



Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

Engage BP stakeholders – e.g., requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO

Working hours (Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners

Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset

Essential Education & Experience



Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum 4-6 years of experience order management and buying

Strong knowledge of procurement practices with understanding of accounts payable practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Experience in using ERP, good skills in Excel

Mindsets

Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems

Key Competencies

Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and change management



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



