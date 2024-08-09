Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Senior Experience Designer

About bp

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to dramatically reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. We will advocate for fundamental and rapid progress towards Paris and strive to be a leader in transparency.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world. All without compromising our operational risk management. Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks

We are looking for a Senior Experience Designer with 7+ years relevant experience in-house or Agency-side in UX and/or UI which may be complemented by relevant academic experience.

You will be an experienced UX and/or UI designer, well versed in design thinking and human experience design. You will have a talent and passion for building outstanding experiences and thinking deeply about people and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet.

Responsibilities

Advocate for and promote good user experience for a specific area of a product or service.

Work closely with researchers to develop high-quality designs and prototypes based upon user-insight.

Apply UX principles, human-centred design methods, extensive personal knowledge, and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user flows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Design and guide the exploration of the range of possibilities for the aesthetic vision for the product/service.

Create designs with an information structure and navigation that anticipate user paths and logical process flows.

Effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functional and to key stakeholders, actively engaging with the product team, representing the bp design philosophy and advocating for the user.

Communicate regularly with project partners to gain alignment, resolve issues and articulate the business value of HXD activities.

Be an active contributor to regular design crits and product reviews.

Skills

Demonstrated capability in applying a robust mix of experience and industry awareness to influence design direction.

Advanced proficiency in UX, information architecture, and interaction design, prioritizing accessibility, inclusivity, and ethical practices.

Expertise in using visual design principles (typography, iconography, hierarchy, composition, color, composition, layout) to improve Experience Design quality.

Proficient in developing and prototyping design concepts, narratives, and experience value propositions

Ability to integrate sociocultural insights into user-friendly UI solutions.

Competent in conducting detailed research and presenting findings to support design choices and reduce biases.

Strong justification of design decisions based on user value and business needs.

Effective communication skills in writing and speaking.

Nice to have

BS/MS Degree; preference for human computer interaction, design, computer science, psychology, or behavioral science – or equivalent experience

Proficient in use of tools including Mural, MS Teams, MS Office suite, project management tools such as planner, Jira or ADO

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

A portfolio that shows your approach to problem solving coupled with skills in research, user experience, and design (both visual and interaction).



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.