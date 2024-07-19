Senior Experience Designer (eMSP App & In Car UX/CX)

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to join our fast-growing bp pulse team, to partner with contractors and partners, streamlining and iterating the implementation of the design system to create one cohesive joint up experience across our digital products. This person is to be passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, user experience and visual design. Experienced in leveraging user insights in creating user flows and wireframes, this person will also be confident in utilising design systems for prototypes and have a passion for beautifully designed products.

Experience with B2C / customer facing interactive products is a must (touch screens, mobile apps, Carplay, Apple Watch), experience designing physical products a plus. The Senior Product Design should also have an excellent command of omnichannel interaction principles.

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

Implementing the best practices, processes and ways of working in Product Design (UX/UI).

Executing strong visual design skills and knowledge of implementing and feeding into design systems.

Implementing UX best practices, user flows, wireframing and IA.

Collaboration and leveraging shared insights and outcomes with other Product Designers in your business unit.

Knowledge & Experience

Be a communicator with empowering and educating your team on all things Product Design, taking project leaders on a journey to truly understand the value of Product Design.

Collaborate with Product Designers leading projects close to yours, sharing learning and insights with a goal to build experiences between products.

Have understanding of planning and implementing design thinking methodology.

Planning and facilitating cross-functional workshops that enable vision creation, product roadmaps, feature prioritization and ideation.

Strong subject areas (typography, iconography, composition, color, composition, layout) and all other Product Design outputs.

Knowledge of industry trends, Identify UI design solutions in response to latent or anticipated sociocultural trends.

Collaborate with BP product designers and agency design teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Rapid human centred prototyping that can be tested to validate user insights and business assumptions, setting the strategic direction of the product.

Strong communication skills for product-line concepts, narratives, and experience value propositions.

Good knowledge of how to implement different research methods and how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with researchers to develop designs and basic prototypes based upon scenarios.

Taking an agile approach to work closely with a multi-disciplinary project team to test and iterate new product features against a product strategy, roadmap or backlog.

Consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functional, actively engaging with the product team, representing the bp design philosophy and advocating for the user.

Good understanding of Service Design and User Research practices.

Education, Qualifications & Certifications

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Product Design, UX Design or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Proficiency in using all design tools such as Adobe, Sketch, Figma, Invision and Zeplin.

Experience working as a product designer that has experience in leading projects with an in-house Design team or at a Design agency.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in visual design and UX.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.