Senior Export Team Leader - Fixed-term

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Senior Export Team Leader

(Parental cover until 1 April 2027)

The Senior Export Team Leader is responsible for managing a team of Export Administrators focusing on primary and secondary export distribution, including order entry, availability check and allocation as well as delivery planning and scheduling with the warehouse, freight forwarders and preparation of the necessary export and billing documentation for the customers. The Senior Export Team Leader is also the focal point for our 4PL and 3PL logistics partners, working together with them in improvements and holding them accountable for providing the most effective solutions.

In this role You will:

Coordination of transportation and Storage & Handling daily operations

Ensuring and follow up BP HSSE rules and policies are aligned with for all Storage & Handling and transportation activities

Providing excellent Customer Service in order to continuously improve relationships with bp entities and customers.

Supporting Distribution/Logistics Manager in auditing activities as required.

Working closely with logistics providers and customers to handle logistics queries and complaints

Working closely with 4PL and 3PL partners across logistics and warehousing, as well as the customs agents to optimize and improve service

Maintain freight costing data in SAP in order to ensure a correct estimation of logistics providers invoices

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to degree standard / equivalent experience.

Minimum of 5 years experience in Logistics / Supply Chain,

Deep functional expertise and experience in detailed supply chain and logistics processes & policies

Comprehensive understanding of international trade processes, freight forwarding, Customs, ADR and Excise goods.

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Minimum 3 years experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B environment

Experience of working with a diverse team and stakeholders across different geographies

Knowledge and use of SAP (SD & APO), Transporeon and Tableau

Fluent English is a must, German/Dutch language is an advantage.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

