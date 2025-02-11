Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Senior Export Team Leader

The Senior Export Team Leader role exists to lead and supervise teams responsible for the delivery of services related to Export Administration activities within the end to end Order to Cash process.

The role holder is responsible for leading a team of Export Administrators focusing on primary and secondary export distribution, including order entry, availability check and allocation as well as delivery planning and scheduling with the warehouse, freight forwarders and preparation of the necessary export and billing documentation for the customers. The Senior Team Leader is supervising export deliveries from the main Europe hubs to various destinations within and outside of Europe, ensuring Castrol’s operations remain compliant with customs regulations, at the same time operating in the most cost effective way. They are also the focal point for our 4PL and 3PL logistics partners, working together with them in improvements and holding them accountable for providing the most effective solutions.

In this role You will:

Ensure adherence and compliance

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the timely delivery of Export services in accordance with the Service Level Agreements and relevant processes and policies.

Provide relevant support and collaborate with internal partners and stakeholders as required to resolve issues and queries.

Support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive mitigation.

Run and analyse performance and management information reports, plan and implement corrective action

Regularly run analysis on Loss Funnel comittments around drop sizes and transport costs, ensure the best transport options are picked, in line with our budgetary limits

Lead and supervise operational activities of the team including: Coordination of transportation and Storage & Handling daily operations Ensuring and follow-up BP HSSE rules and policies are aligned with for all Storage & Handling and transportation activities Working closely with logistics providers and customers to manage logistics queries and complaints Working closely with 4PL and 3PL partners across logistics and warehousing, as well as the customs agents to optimize and improve service Maintain freight costing data in SAP in order to ensure a correct estimation of logistics providers invoices

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key partners at different levels of the organisation, customers and external service providers to ensure related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner. Manage key contractors and supplier relationships to deliver maximum value and impact for BP

Conduct control activities such as due diligence, ensuring compliance and monitoring internal control effectiveness.

Proactively identify gaps in existing processes, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities incorporating standard processes

Ensure timely resolution of raised queries and systemic issues by proactively seeking to minimise or eliminate by addressing root causes.

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to Degree level or equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years experience in Logistics / Supply Chain,

Deep functional expertise and experience in detailed supply chain and logistics processes & policies

Comprehensive understanding of international trade processes, freight forwarding, Customs, ADR and Excise goods.

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Minimum 3 years experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B environment

Experience of working with a diverse team and partners across different geographies

Knowledge and use of SAP (SD & APO), Transporeon and Tableau

Fluency in English is a must, German/Dutch language is an advantage.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.