Senior External Affairs Manager, Mauritania

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

Join our Communication & External Affairs (CE&A) team in Mauritania!

We are now looking for the Senior External Affairs Manager who will provide advice and expertise to the Business Leadership Team (BLT) on relationship management as well as strive to protect and strengthen bp’s business operations and reputation by providing external affairs advice on political, legislative, and regulatory landscapes, enhancing bp’s competitive advantage and effectively managing non-technical risks in Mauritania.

Reporting to the Head of C&EA M&S and closely working with the Head of Country (HoC) for Mauritania, the Senior C&EA Manager will lead a large team of direct reports and working closely with regional leadership. Mauritania will create and drive external affairs and social performance strategies that support business priorities in the country by fostering cross-functional collaboration across the organization.

Please note that this position is open for local applicants only.

Please submit your application and CV in English language.

About the role:

Communications and External Affairs

Help to effectively position bp across Mauritania by building trusted partnerships with Governments, industry bodies, and peer companies, to help secure and consolidate bp’s license to operate and enhance bp’s competitive position as a responsible and reputable global business. Guide businesses on compliance issues and regulatory matters.

Support the head of country and business in delivering the country's reputation and advocacy plan effectively and consistently.

Facilitate planning, briefing, and development of external communications in close collaboration with the Communications Manager, and in-country communications Team for head of country Mauritania and other business leadership team members.

Provide subject matter expertise, regional insight, analysis, intelligence and stakeholder engagement strategies to inform and guide bp’s growth business strategy and decision-making on new projects.

Conduct stakeholder mapping exercises regularly, to update the map based on emerging changes to existing relationships with the government institutions and other key stakeholders due to political developments in Mauritania.

Represent and support the business with government authorities, regulatory bodies, and key industry associations.

Social Performance (SP)

Develop and lead the implementation of integrated social performance, including social investment, and stakeholder engagement strategies that support business priorities in Mauritania.

Coordinate implementation and reporting of the social commitments arising from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

Oversea effective implementation of community engagement campaigns in support of bp’s social license to operate in Mauritania.

Govern effective implementation of mitigations concerning social risk management as per the Regional risk register.

Oversee execution of SP services and contracts in compliance with procurement procedures.

Provide governance to Mauritania sponsorship and donation requests and support implementation of approved activities.

Leadership and People Management

Lead, and provide strategic guidance to in-country C&EA team in support of the Team delivery, and personal growth.

Regularly review and assess Team performance against annual priorities in close collaboration with C&EA operations and planning advisor and provide necessary interventions for timely achievement of Team milestones.

Support the Social Performance Assurance Manager to close out findings of C&EA audits.

Identify and monitor the organizational capability and resource needs in close collaboration with the Head of C&EA Mauritania and Senegal to provide necessary support to the C&EA

Implement processes and ensure Team conformance to bp policies, procedures and requirements in relations to C&EA activities in Mauritania.

Financial Responsibility

Provide necessary support to the Head of C&EA, who is responsible for the regional C&EA budget, with annual budget planning, cost forecasting, and invoice management.

Lead all aspects of in-country C&EA budget development and approval.

Lead all aspects of C&EA budget spending including accruals in line with annual budget, contracts/POs and agreed schedules.

About you:

Essential Education and Qualifications

University degree preferably in Public Relations, Political Science, International Relations, Public Administration, or Management.

Skills and competencies

10 years of proven experience in a similar position.

Strong leadership, organizational, planning, and time management skills.

Ability to lead large teams with agility.

Extensive experience in external affairs strategy and implementation.

Government relations expertise, preferably gained through work experience in Mauritania.

Understanding of local needs to develop and implement external affairs strategies.

Strong personal impact and influencing skills.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, for external audiences.

Ability to work effectively with a decentralized team across multiple locations.

Fluent in English, Arabic, and French.

Proficient digital skills.

Desirable criteria

Knowledge of the energy section.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.