Senior Facilities Engineer - Eagle Ford

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Role Synopsis

We thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where energy, agility, and collaboration are key. Our team operates at a high volume and high velocity, engaging with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders daily. Success here means being proactive, adaptable, and relentlessly focused on delivering results—often under tight timelines and shifting priorities. If you’re energized by complexity, motivated by impact, and thrive in a culture that values communication, ownership, and momentum, you’ll feel right at home.

The successful candidate will be responsible for facilities engineering and project management in support of new well and refrac facilities in the Eagle Ford basin. Responsibilities for this role are:

Support delivery of new well facilities that are safe, reliable, right-sized, on time, and within budget

Be adept at organizing and prioritizing work

Interface with other teams, including the Eagle Ford asset team (Reservoir, Geology, Land) as well as Construction, Commissioning, and Operations. Coordinate work across teams and seek feedback.

Focus on continuously improving in the areas of safety, cost, and reliability

Be a skilled and proactive communicator who listens well and works well across teams

Key Accountabilities

Key contributor to the successful delivery of Eagle Ford new well facilities and upgrades to facilities for refracs.

Sizing and selection of chokes, flowlines, separators, coolers, UltraFabs, tanks and combustors.

Manage 3rd party firms that are creating P&IDs, C&Es, 3D models, material lists, and other engineering deliverables.

Work with vendors to ensure that appropriate equipment is delivered.

Ensure that equipment is specified appropriately and delivered on time. This includes requests for purchase orders of all equipment.

Create detailed work packs for Construction that facilitate efficient construction and lump sum bidding

Decide on the appropriate level of rigor for hazard analyses (HAZOP & LOPA, What If, etc). Ensure thorough, high quality hazard analyses are performed on new designs.

Ensure management of change (MOC) documentation (P&IDs, C&Es, plot plans, design bases, etc) is thorough, accurate and completed on time

Seek feedback from Construction, Commissioning, Flowback and Operations to continuously improve

Support finances: Create and maintain facilities budgets for AFEs and long term plans, update cost estimates for ongoing projects, and report on costs to various stakeholders.

Lead and participate in project look backs to capture and communicate lessons learned

Interface with Midstream to ensure 3rd party specifications are understood and followed

Interact with BPX regulatory team to ensure compliance with regulations

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Must be legally authorized to work full time in the US for anyone other than your current employer

Must not require, now or in the future, sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status)

A minimum of 7 years of facility engineering experience

Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent in Engineering

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively at various levels in the office, field, and with external partners.

Excellent organization and prioritization skills. Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities.

Strong analytical skills

Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide junior engineers

Experience in onshore US wellsite facilities design and operation

Project management experience

Proficient working with PFDs, P&IDs, and Cause & Effect charts

Experience facilitating HAZOPs and participating in LOPA

Working knowledge of separation design

Working knowledge of piping codes (ASME 31.8 and B31.3)

Working knowledge of API 12F tank specification

Working knowledge of pumps

Working knowledge of electrical area classification

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Awareness of welding methods and procedures

Basic metallurgy knowledge and awareness

Working knowledge of corrosion mechanisms and mitigation strategies

Working knowledge of erosion and mitigation strategies

Working knowledge of NACE MR0175

Working knowledge of drafting in AutoCAD and Bluebeam

Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) experience

Pneumatic and electrical controls and safety systems experience

Awareness of artificial lift methods (ESP, rod pump, plunger lift, etc.)

Awareness of onshore US full well development life cycle – drilling, completions, and production

How much do we pay (Base) $156,000 - $200,000 . Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of reimagining and reinventing the future of energy.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.