Senior Facilities Engineer

Field based direct engineering support to operations.

Perform quality engineering work across the Haynesville-Texas organization

Ensure PSM compliance by actively supporting operations with MOC, design reviews, and procedure development

Utilize engineering best practices to develop and implement optimal designs.

Work with operations team to collect failure data, determine RCFA, and develop and execute projects to reduce failures, reduce cost of failures, and improve production reliability and safety.

Lead and participate in risk assessments associated with design changes

Responsible for project management process, tracking, and assurance.

Provide technical expertise and recommend surveillance and repair work as appropriate.

Lead and review risk rankings, participate in PHAs and Hazops.

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Project manage implementation of engineered solutions: budgets, project economic analysis, work pack development, resources, schedule, handover to field operations, and post project appraisals.

Regular travel to field locations across the Haynesville-Texas area.

Follows BP's Engineering Principles, complies with BP's Code of Conduct, and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Provides Facilities engineering expertise within defined area of responsibility, which may include performing multi-discipline engineering activities to support an asset or multiple assets, such as application of technical practices or engineering judgement across multiple engineering types in the design and execution of small projects, maintenance or operator support

Assists with tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Regularly interacts with operations and maintenance personnel in the field to enrich own operations knowledge and supports the area’s activities including, as needed, its self-verification and Control of Work processes.

Identifies and delivers recommendations for process improvements and optimization and assists in coordinating Management of Change (MoC) processes.

Carries out tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations.

Develops and maintains current knowledge of own technical specialty including understanding Maintenance engineering technical practices and regularly interacting with relevant operations and maintenance personnel in the field to support the area’s activities including, as needed, its self-verification and Control of Work processes.

Assists in developing and applying designated technical practices to support control of the quality/health/safety/environmental/commercial outcomes of new projects and existing process improvement initiatives.