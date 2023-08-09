Senior Facilities Engineer

P&O projects delivers projects across the bp portfolio in support of the three bp focus areas. In Offshore East, we support projects in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Mauritania, Senegal and the North Sea. Projects in these regions are primarily focused on Resilient Hydrocarbons. Project in Offshore East can be greenfield or brownfield and are typically related to oil, gas and carbon reduction (e.g. electrification). The Offshore East Engineering Team, led by the Discipline Manager, comprise over 100 engineers from across all disciplines who support the above program of projects. Offshore East are seeking to recruit a Facilities Engineer to support their growing portfolio of projects. Facilities engineering will lead and integrate cross discipline activities in bp and within contactor including interface management, central and standardization activities, handling of multi-discipline scope within projects and supporting verification processes and plans. Initial deployment is likely to be on a significant Cat A project at the pre-FEED stage in southeast UK which encompasses of a large scope including greenfield facilities, brownfield tie-in to an existing facility and subsea infrastructure. The position will lead the integration of engineering with the other project disciplines, performance management, verification assurance and risk management.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
P&O projects delivers projects across the bp portfolio in support of the three bp focus areas. In Offshore East, we support projects in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Mauritania, Senegal and the North Sea. Projects in these regions are primarily focused on Resilient Hydrocarbons. Project in Offshore East can be greenfield or brownfield and are typically related to oil, gas and carbon reduction (e.g. electrification).
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Essential Experience / Qualification
Desirable Experience
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.