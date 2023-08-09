Senior Facilities Engineer

Job summary

P&O projects delivers projects across the bp portfolio in support of the three bp focus areas. In Offshore East, we support projects in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Mauritania, Senegal and the North Sea. Projects in these regions are primarily focused on Resilient Hydrocarbons. Project in Offshore East can be greenfield or brownfield and are typically related to oil, gas and carbon reduction (e.g. electrification). The Offshore East Engineering Team, led by the Discipline Manager, comprise over 100 engineers from across all disciplines who support the above program of projects. Offshore East are seeking to recruit a Facilities Engineer to support their growing portfolio of projects. Facilities engineering will lead and integrate cross discipline activities in bp and within contactor including interface management, central and standardization activities, handling of multi-discipline scope within projects and supporting verification processes and plans. Initial deployment is likely to be on a significant Cat A project at the pre-FEED stage in southeast UK which encompasses of a large scope including greenfield facilities, brownfield tie-in to an existing facility and subsea infrastructure. The position will lead the integration of engineering with the other project disciplines, performance management, verification assurance and risk management.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Leading multi-discipline engineering activities supporting EMs and ETLS on projects.

Owning scopes of work requiring multidiscipline co-ordination, pulling together small agile teams/squads to deliver targeted scope.

Managing the delivery of cross-discipline documents.

Setting technical direction and provide process design oversight and guidance to bp and contractor engineers.

Oversight of performance of Contractor and implementation of digital performance management.

Consulting with project team, Technical Authorities and functional specialists as appropriate on key issues of risk, engineering integrity, project specifications and significant issues of potential exceptions/non-compliance.

Engaging and lead bp technical support and third-party consultants as necessary to support integrity assurance and design.

Defining bp codes, standards, and regulations relevant to discipline and ensure implementation on the project.

Set-up and be responsible for the engineering processes on projects (e.g interface management, TQ, verification plan, deviations and vulnerability)

Collaborate with the other delivery areas including Subsea, Operations and Project Management teams to ensure an integrated design.

Opportunities to delegate for ETLs where appropriate

Essential Experience / Qualification

Engineering degree or similar related discipline.

Chartered or Professional Engineer.

Experience in projects and awareness of major project delivery process.

Proactive, performance biased skills and track record of delivery

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Able to develop and communicate balanced decisions - accounting for the technical integrity, cost and schedule.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership.

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Desirable Experience

Experience of interface management and engineering processes.

Experience working in contractors office.

Ability to work across multiple projects.

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



