Senior Facilities Engineer

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis Offshore West Engineering Team supports the delivery in the Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago, Brazil and Canada regions. The Facilities Engineer supports the Engineering Manager with delivery of engineering, either as part of a large multi-discipline engineering team working directly for the Engineering Manager or acting in a more independent role leading a smaller, more focused team to deliver engineering for a project or portfolio of projects. The Facilities Engineer’s focus is on the integration of engineering delivery across the engineering subject areas and verifying that deliverables are consistent with safe, cost effective and competitive Projects that conform to Projects OMS, MPcp and BP practices and industry codes and standards. The Facilities Engineer will lead the selected Engineering Contractor by defining the scope of work and performance handling the delivery of the engineering scope. The Facilities Engineer will provide leadership and direction to both bp and Contractor’s engineering teams in the interpretation and implementation of facility design and system integration. The Facilities Engineer will also be responsible for ensuring that the takeaways and requirements of the Brownfield Guide and Toolkit are integrated into the engineering scope. The Facilities Engineer will be responsible to ensure clear and open communication with the bp operating teams, bp site projects teams and other bp technical partners. Key Accountabilities: • Work closely with the Engineering Manager to ensure delivery of engineering that is safe, competitive, ensures a quality build, and conforms to Project OMS, MPcp and bp requirements. • Provide technical direction and day-to-day leadership to bp discipline engineers and Engineering Contractor team • Supports the development of the Engineering Contractor Scope of Work and Call-Off placement and subsequent contract management • Performance management of Engineering Contractors during design, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning. • Coordinate and deliver technical self-verification as per the Engineering Execution Plan • Supports Engineering Manager and acts as the delegate as required • Deliver the Basis of Design on behalf of the Engineering Manager, ensuring Management of Change is followed and design integrity is protected • Deliver the Basis of Limitations for brownfield scopes • Maintains overview of facilities design activities performed by Engineering Contractors • Coordinate and integrates engineering input into other functions (e.g. Operations, Construction, Commissioning, etc.) • Ensure engineering quality is delivered by participating in quality audits. • Provide technical input to risk assessments, ensure risk mitigation plans are developed and implemented and necessary interventions are taken • Provide oversight of concessions and deviations to the specifications and standards. • Provide engineering and engineering management input to key project documents. • Coordinate and provide engineering input and review for project decisions • Communicate with bp Operations and ensure site specific limitations, practices and other relevant information are incorporated into the design • Engage with S&ORA Technical Authorities and support Project verification activities, including PHSSER and SUAR reviews

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Job Description:

Essential Education:

Engineering degree or similar. Chartered or Professional Engineer.

Essential Criteria:

Broad engineering knowledge in facilities engineering design processes, disciplines and the typical equipment packages used in bp facilities.

Good understanding of internal bp engineering criteria, standards and technical practices and knowledge of relevant industry codes, standards and regulations.

Ability to balance competing priorities.

Good communicator with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership.

Demonstrated safety focus with a commitment to continuous improvement.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Good knowledge of the Engineering Guide and MPcp / CBcp.

Desirable Criteria:

Track record of delivery diverse projects.

Knowledge of contractor performance management.

Experience working under a range of contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.).

Experience managing third party engineering and EPCI contractors and Suppliers

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.