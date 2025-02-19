Senior Facilities Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

We are seeking a highly motivated individual who enjoys a dynamic work environment. This role is responsible for contributing to the facilities engineering team in the bpx Eagle Ford Basin to deliver strategic initiatives on process safety, production & reliability optimization, and sustainable emissions reductions. This individual must proactively interact with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems. Core competencies of this role include applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on facility reliability, defect elimination, risk management, operating efficiency, and emissions improvement.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Provide brownfield project-level and rapid response engineering for facility modifications, focusing on strategic initiatives such as surface artificial lift, compression optimization, and facility retrofits.

Design surface facilities such as compression systems, control valves, piping, storage tanks, combustors, and pressure relief systems to optimize process safety and well pad production.

Initiate and coordinate Management of Change (MOC) processes for facility modifications, including work packs, P&IDs, cause-and-effect diagrams, and plot plans.

Lead design reviews and risk assessments inclusive of HAZOP / What If studies to eliminate personal and process safety risks through effective implementation of the hierarchy of controls.

Lead project management of engineered solutions, including economic analysis, cost management, and post-implementation appraisals.

Analyze material release data, perform Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA), and execute corrective actions and projects to reduce failures and associated costs.

Lead defect elimination, and reliability improvement initiatives in collaboration with maintenance and operations team to minimize down time.

Manage and optimize chemical treatment, integrity management and specialty / safety critical equipment programs.

Manage and oversee service providers (e.g., engineering, compression, chemical, etc.) to ensure compliance with established safety and performance KPIs.

Embrace a positive culture of collaboration by sharing lessons learned across disciplines and between business functions.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, comply with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.



Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in petroleum, chemical, or mechanical engineering



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5-7 years minimum experience in US onshore operations / facility engineering.

Working knowledge of the following:

PFDs, P&IDs, and Cause & Effect Diagrams.

Piping codes (either ASME 31.3 or 31.8) and ASME pressure vessel code.

Reciprocal compressor sizing, separator sizing, pressure relief design, and tank vent calculations.

API 12F tank specification.

Proven ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize tasks effectively.

Familiarity in implementing and managing process safety management systems.

Hands-on experience facilitating Process Hazard Analysis (PHA) sessions (HAZOP and/or What-If studies)

Experience driving contractor accountability and implementing corrective actions to meet established KPIs.

Ability to analyze complex data sets, identify patterns and anomalies, and apply engineering principles to troubleshoot issues and optimize systems.

Familiarity with RCFA to identify issues and implement corrective actions to prevent recurring failures.

Practical knowledge of artificial lift systems (gas lift, rod pump, plunger lift, etc.).

Desirable criteria:

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Interpersonal Skills:

Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change to drive upstream innovation.

Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

Proficient in clearly and confidently presenting complex technical issues to a wide range of audiences.

Growth mindset: proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering and mathematically ideas.



Supplemental Technical Skills:

Pneumatic, electrical controls and safety system design knowledge.

Experience with Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA).

Familiarity with integrity management processes (NDE/NDT).

Knowledge of metallurgy, welding types and welding procedures.

Understanding of NACE standards for corrosion control and materials selection.

Proficiency in AutoCAD and/or Bluebeam.

Process modeling experience with ProMax or similar software.

Schedule:

Work Location: Office Based

25% Travel

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $160,000 - $200,000.00 USD Annual.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.