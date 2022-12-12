Senior Federal Government Affairs Manager

Job summary

About bp



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.



In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

This individual will be a member of C&EA focusing on federal government affairs and serve as a lobbyist for all bp businesses in the U.S. before the United States Congress and the Administration. The ideal candidate can identify and analyze emerging and current legislative, regulatory, policy, and political issues that could impact bp’s businesses and work directly with the businesses and C&EA team members to effectively implement bp’s lobbying and advocacy strategy. The role coordinates with other federal and state government affairs team members and the broader Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team to ensure that federal lobbying and advocacy strategies are aligned and coordinated at every level to support bp’s business needs.



Key accountabilities

Lead on natural gas, midstream (infrastructure), and broader corporate advocacy issues such as cybersecurity.

Responsible for building and holding direct relationships with Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and key Administration officials for the purpose of effectively advocating on behalf of bp’s interests.

Directly contact senior executives/business unit leaders on their priorities, developing and implementing external engagement plans.

Coordinate with the broader Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) group to ensure that public and government affairs strategies are aligned and coordinated at every level to support bp’s business needs.

Lead coalitions within bp and with external groups in support of bp’s advocacy.

Represent bp on key committees at associations in Washington, DC.

Collaborate on strategic Federal Government Relations community involvement decisions, consistent with bp objectives and policies and aligned with businesses.

At least 10 years’ experience working in federal, state or local governments, working on a lobbying team, or in highly-charged national or state political environments. Experience managing advocacy efforts in federal government in the U.S. Direct experience on Capitol Hill.

Understands the business strategy & commercial drivers as well as specific regulations and impacts.

Strong written and verbal communication and advocacy skills, including the ability to present information in a clear and compelling way.

Builds effective working relationships.

Possesses excellent problem-solving skills.

Strong organizational and prioritization skills, and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously while working under tight time constraints.

Can lead projects and deliver results direction given broad guidance on approach and method of work.

Proven success as a strong phenomenal teammate who is self-motivated and can work independently as well as collaboratively.

High level of energy and passion toward new and evolving challenges. Ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

Bachelor’s degree with an advanced degree (MBA, JD, etc.) or equivalent professional experience preferred.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!