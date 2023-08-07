Senior Fermentation Scientist

Job summary

This is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, fundamental biofuels pathways, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture. This team also incorporates computational modelling of biosciences and chemistry. The BSC works to identify current opportunities and assess future opportunities across the range of bp’s businesses, supporting bp’s ambition to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development. The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team is comprised of flexible, agile, multi-skilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio. This position will report to the Fermentation Lead and head the execution of experiments to improve biogas production from a wide slate of feedstocks in anaerobic digestion. The individual will join a group of interactive scientists and should have strong communication skills and outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a strong interest in the pursuit of scientific discovery. This position requires hands on work at the bench with a recent experience of delivering experimental results.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Serve as subject matter expert for anaerobic digestion.

Lead all experimental efforts related to biogas production via anaerobic digestion.

Design, conduct and analyze results from experiments.

Apply process and biological insights to find opportunities for improvement in performance of anaerobic digestion processes.

Interpret data and data quality along with an ability to communicate to scientific audiences.

Support HSSE requirements for operation and maintaining a biosafety level 2 (BSL2) facility.

Attention to detail and trouble-shooting skills.

Ability to work in a face-paced, multi-disciplinary environment, both independently and within a project team.

Promote safety initiatives and champions compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct.

Essential criteria and qualifications:

Education: Masters/PhD degree (6+ years) from the following fields: bioengineering, chemical engineering, biochemistry, enzymology, molecular biology, biology, synthetic biology, chemistry or related fields (or bachelors with relevant experience). Experience must be shown by a track record of publications.

Research and lab-based experience in anaerobic digestion or similar fermentation processes involving microbial consortia.

Desirable criteria

Experience working in and maintaining a BSL2 facility

In-depth knowledge of anaerobic digestion, including understanding of bio-reactor design and operations, process monitoring and control, and analytical techniques.

Understanding of microbiology and experience with various organisms common in anaerobic digestion microbial consortia. Knowledge of impacts of feedstock, nutrient, and chemical and biological additives on variability of yield and biogas quality.

Outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a passion for scientific innovation and low carbon technology. Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively with technical experts and non-technical stakeholders.

Experience and ability to work optimally in a multi-tasking, fast pace, and matrix environment, with skills on prioritizing, delivery and being flexible in response to change.

Effective decision making with the ability to provide expert advice and clear recommendations, and to propose insights and develop solutions to sophisticated problems.

Experience of managing third party relationships, including academic collaborators.

Other

Travel – up to 10%.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

