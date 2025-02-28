Senior Finance Advisor, Castrol

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

This role is a key member of the Castrol Embedded Finance team supporting the Global Supply Chain & Procurement organization and is based in Pangbourne, UK.

Job Synopsis:

The role plays a key part in ensuring the required integration of the Embedded Finance, Global Supply Chain, and Procurement organizations in service of the business. The team performs performance management and supports Castrol strategy & transformation agenda delivery.

Accountable for delivery of finance priorities within the Castrol business to enable it to meet its strategic and commercial objectives. Lead performance reviews of multibillion dollar direct spend of Additives and Packaging categories with major international and local suppliers. Also leading digital initiatives, working closely with the Castrol Digital Team.

Playing an active role in the creation and delivery Procurement strategy and financial roadmap, including the assessment of risk. The role holds the GSC & Procurement organisation to account for the impact that strategic and operational activities will have on financial outcomes and is responsible for intervening when delivery risk emerges.

Providing expertise into GSC decision-making to create and protect sustainable value for bp. Supporting delivery of a strong financial and control framework, whilst driving financial performance.

The successful candidate will excel in a matrix organization, thrive in a pressurised environment, and will independently drive commercial value delivery.

Actively collaborate across Castrol’s global businesses supporting functions to optimize and protect integrated value supply chains.

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

Commercial - Trusted advisor to the Senior Finance Manager and Head of GSC & Functions Finance in support of GSC and Procurement delivery (commercial, accounting, investment), providing finance expertise into decision-making.

Drive key commercial decisions and investments with independent assessment of value including negotiation of key procurement supply agreements, working capital optimization, and trade-off analysis.

Performance – accountable for driving performance in both economic and strategic terms including leading interventions where needed to ensure strategic objectives and financial outcomes are met. The role will lead the performance management of the direct raw materials procurement spend of Additives & Packaging categories (including indirect packaging spend, e.g. pallets) in partnership with the procurement team increasing commercial value across end-to-end value chain through identification of negotiation and sourcing/arbitrage opportunities, transformation projects delivery, support of investment decisions, and environment impact management.

Simplification – Support process transformation of our business by simplifying activities, embracing and leading digital automation across finance and GSC & procurement, and applying new digital skills to ensure quicker, more focused decision making. Direct deployment and support of key digital solutions (SAC, AWS Datalake & Control Towers, and new digital solutions) as well as proactively pursue new areas for automation and simplification with continuous improvement and workload reduction mentality.

Control and Risk Management - accountable for supporting the maintenance of a robust control environment and support the identification and resolution of gaps.

People Development – support development of required skills and capability across the global finance community to ensure business needs can be met sustainably in addition to developing future capability for the business group and finance overall. Act as the COGS global subject matter authority deepening partners understanding of key performance drivers and supporting timely business decisions, developing global finance organization, and addressing business feedback with finance & procurement.

Lead global COGS close, planning, and forecasting processes supporting the Castrol performance team with key variance drivers commentary.

Job Functional Knowledge:

Strong leadership with an empowering attitude and collaborative spirit

A positive role model for business integrity, values and behaviors

Strategic vision and business leadership: ability to see the big picture, anticipate issues including financial implications and create solutions which support financial objectives.

Strong business /commercial foresight and knowledge of integrated value chains within, including understanding the key regional dynamics

Ability to work within and across large, globally diverse teams and cultures

Significant process expertise across control, planning and performance and com

Understanding commercial activities of key internal policies and external standards (existing and emerging) across the Planning and Control scope

Commanding knowledge of the FMCG industry and supply chain and regulatory frameworks

Ability to navigate and drive strategic change at pace.

Business Expertise:

Deep expertise within a comparable FMCG business model, understanding of the key business drivers and emerging external landscape. Able to shape and influence the strategic direction of the global and regional Castrol business and influence key internal and external partners within this context. Significant expertise covering commercial or financial management, leading performance deliveries and hange projects.

Leadership:

Drive strategic direction for finance and key partners with consensus to that direction

Strong leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach a diverse group of people and drive high performance.

A passion for inspiring and motivating people to deliver results and experience working with geographically dispersed teams. Empower global and cross-functional teams to deliver, supporting with clear expectations and effective support.

Drive a one-team and speak-up culture across key teams, building collaborative relationship with key partners and the Finance Business & Technology Centre.

Able to cut through key issues and challenges and rapidly resolve with the right level of consensus and support from the Finance, Functions, and Business teams

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and assistance of the wider Finance and Business community as well as lead senior management engagements

Promotes an improvement culture, simplifies activities, adopts digital automation to enable faster, and better decision making

Problem Solving:

High level of problem-solving skills required. Examples include: Resolution of blocking issues around key judgements / evaluations, commercial options, partner disputes etc. Prioritization of resource demands, balancing regional business, external partner and central finance demands through collaborative approach as well as independent assessment Navigating matrix organization for swift decisions in high pressure environments and in times of supply chain disruptions, product shortages, and volatile environments.



Nature and Area of Impact:

The role regularly interacts with Castrol Leadership Team, Procurement and Castrol Finance Leadership Teams, as well as collaborators across finance, GSC, technology, business, and FBT teams.

Interpersonal skills:

Champion bp’s Who we are culture. Ability to speak up, listen up and act where required. Hold others to account (values/culture/compliance).

Build deep relationships based on trust and honest discussion and promote speak-up culture as well as maintain OneTeam and psychologically safe environment.

Ability to drive and lead others through change, ability to deal with ambiguity

Communication (verbal and written) - Good command of written and spoken English

Job Requirements and Qualifications:

Minimum Education:

Degree in Business and/or Finance or equivalent experience

MBAs or equivalent are an advantage

Minimum Experience:

Minimum 7 years of experience in a commercial finance role(s), understanding of value drivers and business risks and managing change projects across the organization

Preferred Experience:

Validated experience in a similar role within the FMCG industry

Required Licenses/Certifications:

Professional accounting qualifications (Chartered Accountancy, CIMA, etc) or similar would be an advantage

Additional Information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

