Senior Finance Advisor, Castrol

This role is a key member of the Castrol Embedded Finance team supporting the Global Supply Chain & Procurement organization and is based in Pangbourne, UK.
The role plays a key part in ensuring the required integration of the Embedded Finance, Global Supply Chain, and Procurement organizations in service of the business. The team performs performance management and supports Castrol strategy & transformation agenda delivery.
Accountable for delivery of finance priorities within the Castrol business to enable it to meet its strategic and commercial objectives. Lead performance reviews of multibillion dollar direct spend of Additives and Packaging categories with major international and local suppliers. Also leading digital initiatives, working closely with the Castrol Digital Team.
Playing an active role in the creation and delivery Procurement strategy and financial roadmap, including the assessment of risk. The role holds the GSC & Procurement organisation to account for the impact that strategic and operational activities will have on financial outcomes and is responsible for intervening when delivery risk emerges.
Providing expertise into GSC decision-making to create and protect sustainable value for bp. Supporting delivery of a strong financial and control framework, whilst driving financial performance.
The successful candidate will excel in a matrix organization, thrive in a pressurised environment, and will independently drive commercial value delivery.
Actively collaborate across Castrol’s global businesses supporting functions to optimize and protect integrated value supply chains.
Deep expertise within a comparable FMCG business model, understanding of the key business drivers and emerging external landscape. Able to shape and influence the strategic direction of the global and regional Castrol business and influence key internal and external partners within this context. Significant expertise covering commercial or financial management, leading performance deliveries and hange projects.
The role regularly interacts with Castrol Leadership Team, Procurement and Castrol Finance Leadership Teams, as well as collaborators across finance, GSC, technology, business, and FBT teams.
Degree in Business and/or Finance or equivalent experience
MBAs or equivalent are an advantage
Minimum 7 years of experience in a commercial finance role(s), understanding of value drivers and business risks and managing change projects across the organization
Validated experience in a similar role within the FMCG industry
Professional accounting qualifications (Chartered Accountancy, CIMA, etc) or similar would be an advantage
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
• Possibility to join our social communities and networks
• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
• Life and health insurance, medical care package
• And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.