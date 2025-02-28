Senior Finance Advisor, Castrol

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This role is a key member of the Castrol GSC and Central Functions Embedded Finance Leadership team, as well as the GAM Leadership Team and is based in Pangbourne, UK.
Role Synopsis
The role is part of a team of finance authorities and is important for ensuring the required integration of the Embedded Finance and Finance Business & Technology Centre organization in service of the business.
Responsible for delivery of finance priorities within the GAM business to enable it to meet its strategic and commercial objectives. Castrol GAM has a global footprint and is a major contributor to Castrol business performance.
Support with sophisticated cases for Global OEM tenders – European, Chinese and Japanese OEMs, including closely working with cross functional partners and different PUs in Castrol. Activities include supporting OEM business managers in a) Commercial negotiations and deal structuring b) Price deliberation inputs and support c) Risk management d) Performance management of global portfolio of OEMs.
The holder plays a key role in the creation and delivery of the strategy and financial roadmap, including the assessment of risk. The role holds the business to account for the impact that strategic and operational activities will have on financial outcomes and is accountable for intervening when delivery risk emerges.
The role provides finance advice into decision-making to create and protect sustainable value for bp. It supports delivery of a strong financial and control framework, whilst driving financial performance.
In addition there are requirements to collaborate across businesses and supporting functions to optimize and protect combined value chains and it furthermore owns external relationships with government, regulatory agencies, partners and counterparties to ensure bp’s contractual rights and obligations are met.
Key Roles and Responsibilities
Job Functional Knowledge
Business Expertise
Deep expertise within a comparable FMCG business model, mastery of the key business drivers and emerging external landscape. Able to shape and influence the strategic direction of the sub-business / region and influence key internal and external partners within this context. Significant expertise in a profit-orientated business with responsibilities covering commercial or financial management, leading business performance management and running change projects.
Leadership
Problem Solving
High level of problem-solving skills required. Examples include:
Areas of Impact
The stakeholders that this role regularly interacts with C&P business leaders, as well as senior C&P Finance leaders for the business. Also the FP&A teams in the FBT.
Interpersonal Skills
Job Requirements and Education
Minimum Education: Degree in Business and/or Finance or equivalent experience, MBAs or similar are desirable.
Experience Required
Minimum Experience:
Minimum 7 years of experience in a commercial finance role(s), understanding of value drivers and business risks and delivering change projects across the organization
FMCG industry experience is desirable
Required Licenses/Certifications:
Professional accounting qualifications (Chartered Accountancy, CIMA, etc) is preferred
Additional Information
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
• Possibility to join our social communities and networks
• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
• Life and health insurance, medical care package
• And many other benefits.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting, Accounting, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business, Business Acumen, Business Leadership, Business Performance, Business Performance Analysis, Business Performance Improvement, Business Performance Management, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Finance {+ 10 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.