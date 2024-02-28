Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Senior Finance Advisor

In this role You will:

Work as a Central contact for Workplace & P&C/Workplace finance teams for all matters pertaining to investment governance, including guidance on GIAAP requirements and process

Provide commercial and finance support to the central workplace team in developing real estate investment cases

Maintain and operate economic models in accordance with the group Economic Evaluation Methodology (EEM)

Provide support to SPAs for Workplace FMs/AtNs, prepare IG documents, model the investment economics & coordinate the functional assurance process.

For EVP level and above AtNs/FMs lead the Functional Assurance process, engaging with key Finance partners like Tax, ARC, Accounting Policy and Central IG team, as well as other business functions.

Seek to identify value optimisation options for Workplace cases (e.g., incremental economics, RCOP and benefit realisation)

Provide feedback on AtN / EFM documentation,

Identify/propose simplification and efficiency initiatives

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's degree in Finance or Business, with at least 8 years of relevant professional experience.

Motivated self-starter, able to manage a varied workload in volume and time pressure.

Positive influencing skills and strong business sense.

Strong stakeholder management skills including maturity in demand management and the ability to successfully manage conflicting priorities and expectations.

Excellent team player with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels, including the translation of complex requirements to simple outcomes.

Resilience to operate effectively in a fast moving, challenging environment.

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness.

Able to assimilate data to identify key issues and aid decision making, able to anticipate future situations and plan ahead to meet them.

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance.

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

Strong verbal and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly.

Analytical and critical thinker with a keen attention to detail.

Part qualified or qualified in a recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA.

Work experience in a large and multinational environment with partner relationships across multiple countries.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

