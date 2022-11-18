Senior Finance Analyst - Accounting

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
The Senior Finance Analyst performs with minimal direction and process issues regarding the accounting settlement and reconciliation process. Research and solves escalated issues from the business or third parties providing real time support. Leads projects and tasks related to underlying activity. Provides analysis and feedback for new initiatives, routine problems and all facets of the processes leaded. Works along with the broader finance team to achieve the monthly closing process, compliance of internal report, and handles audit and tax requirements.
Key Responsibilities