Senior Finance Analyst - Accounting

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



The Senior Finance Analyst performs with minimal direction and process issues regarding the accounting settlement and reconciliation process. Research and solves escalated issues from the business or third parties providing real time support. Leads projects and tasks related to underlying activity. Provides analysis and feedback for new initiatives, routine problems and all facets of the processes leaded. Works along with the broader finance team to achieve the monthly closing process, compliance of internal report, and handles audit and tax requirements.



Key Responsibilities

Provides reliable information related to the closing process.

Possess accountability of the reported figures.

Compliance with the times established for the closing process and business reports.

Perform analysis on variances and report findings.

Monitor key reports and metrics to ensure efficient and effective delivery of service.

Evaluate and identify gaps in current processes to ensure that appropriate control measures are in place.

Work in coordination with the team to ensure issues are solved in timely basis.

Recommend improvements to existing processes.

Bachelor in Accounting or finance related field.

Accounting and financial analysis experience in medium or large companies, up to 6 years.

Ability to operate with a strong accounting and control mindset

Strong technical skills in Excel and SAP.

Spanish speaker and proficient in English

Extraordinary sense of urgency, ability to get things done quickly and able to effectively prioritize through challenging and contending demands.

Ability to identify and resolve problems; identify solutions to prevent problems from repeating

Self-starter with ability to work independently taking immediate decisions.

#LI-hybrid