Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Senior Finance Analyst Industrial, Castrol US & Canada (60/40 Hybrid work schedule from Wayne, New Jersey)

Job Profile Summary

This role is within Castrol, a lubricants manufacturing, sales and marketing company. The role supports the Industrial Lubricant Business which provides lubricants aimed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and support sustainable practices across various industrial machinery and processes.

The Industrial Finance Analyst partners with the Industrial sales teams to maximize growth and challenge status quo, and drive performance and improvement. Along with enabling commercial excellence through financial intervention, the analyst will also be responsible for owning the financial forecasting, planning and overseeing the management reporting. This role is essential to developing and analyzing critical financial data to ensure the delivery of our financial plan.

Success in this role requires a strong focus on early intervention and the ability to identify opportunities and mitigate risks. The Castrol Americas Industrial Finance Analyst will also be working as part of the Commercial Evaluation Team to develop/analyze offers for the Industrial channel through in-depth financial modelling to assess economic value while managing commercial risks.

We’re looking for someone who has worked in a manufacturing, sales and marketing environment with a passion for simplification, standardization and automation who takes a vested interest in the financial success of the organization through their contribution within the team.

Key Accountabilities

Strong interpersonal and communication skills are critical given the importance of building enduring relationships with the various teams to ensure interdependencies are handled appropriately. This requires agility in being able to connect across different teams within the organization.

Accountable for supporting the delivery of the annual Plan process, Rolling Forecasts, and monthly MI (Management Information) for the Industrial business, providing business insight and recommendations to top management

Responsible for providing performance, trends, and financial insights through effective performance conversations – own the development of monthly performance packs and team calls

Early intervention, performance insights and analysis (Vulnerabilities & Opportunities) to ensure integrity and sufficient challenge objectives, risks, and levers

Supports actions to lead performance and seeks continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardization and simplification through a systematic approach

Supports regular forward-looking analysis and insight gathering and participates in ad-hoc projects.

Establish a focus on core P&L drivers such as Discounts, Rebates and Costs for assurance against planned objectives.

Support commercial evaluation team on RFQ and Commercial Offer activity for the Industrial channel, working very closely with the Business Investment Finance Manager and Sales team.

Comprehensive account specific financial analysis

Support monthly closing process

Essential Education and Experience:

Strong understanding of financials, budgeting and forecasting within a manufacturing environment. (Required)

Ability to identify opportunities and risks early and take proactive measures.

A Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Accounting or Finance, AND 6+ years proven experience in performance & planning with the ability to demonstrate commercial and process excellence.

Solid understanding of financial and accounting concepts and principles

Strong analytical, quantitative, and financial skills are critical.

Proven experience in analysis and interpretation of financial data is a key requirement.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office - primarily Excel & PowerBI, but also experience summarizing financial information for PowerPoint presentations.

Ability to deal with ambiguity and uncertainty, lead with proactive behaviors, and work in a highly transparent team.

Desirable Experience:

SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) for Planning

Development and maintenance of PowerBI Dashboards

How much do we pay (Base)? ($92,000 - $172,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

