Senior Finance Analyst, M&C UK, Convenience

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Job Synopsis

The Senior Finance Analyst is part of a team of finance specialists. The role will support delivery of key finance priorities within the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) UK business to enable it to meet its strategic and commercial objectives.

The holder supports the delivery of the business strategy and financial roadmap, including the assessment of risk. They hold the business to account for the impact that strategic and operational activities will have on financial outcomes and is accountable for intervening when delivery risk emerges.

The role provides finance expertise into business decision-making to build and protect sustainable value for bp through delivering a strong financial and control framework, whilst driving financial performance. Specifically, this means collaborating across businesses and supporting functions to develop, grow and protect the convenience value chain. To this aim the role is expected to:

Maintain the relationships and information requirements with key partners in the trading and food teams and the Finance Business & Technology (FBT) to ensure accuracy, consistency and insight rich outputs are provided. This includes working with external relationships with partners such as M&S and other key counterparties to ensure bp’s contractual rights and obligations are met.

Undertake pro-active reviews of opportunities and risks as identified through routine or specific reporting.

Support projects throughout their delivery to ensure accurate financial information and assumptions used and that the project delivers against financial targets.

Key Roles & Responsibilities:

1. Commercial - Trusted advisor for the UK Trading Director in support of business delivery (commercial, accounting, investment), providing finance expertise into business decision-making across strategic and operational imperatives. The role is part of the UK Trading Leadership team and is expected to provide commercial clarity and financial input to a broad set of partners and activities. This includes supporting convenience investment decisions through ensuring accurate assumptions, modelling and risks collected and supervising delivery against financial landmarks. Collating the reporting on external market insights that enable benchmarking and interpret performance as well as understanding impacts to trading margins.

2. Performance – supports the drive of business performance in both economic and strategic terms. This includes supporting interventions where needed to ensure strategic objectives and financial outcomes are met through insights and hypothesis derived from data analysis. Working across the reporting framework from weekly planning / reporting to the long-term plan, this role is crucial to signing off the submissions and ensure accuracy and alignment with the trading team. Once submitted this role works with the FBT to ensure that all reporting reflects the updated submissions and that any narrative relating to changes is accurate

3. Control and Risk Management – working with the Accounting Reporting & Control (ARC), trading team and Global Business Services (GBS)/FBT teams to ensure the maintenance of a robust control environment and support the identification and resolution of gaps. This is particularly important around contractual rights and obligations with 3rd Party Suppliers but also the management of Dry Stock Loss and Waste.

4. Simplification – Support process transformation of our business by eliminating interfaces and repetitions where possible, simplifying activities, embracing digital automation, and using new digital skills to enable faster, more focused decision making. A key focus will be further migration of excel spreadsheets to Power BI to enable automation, working alongside the FBT to prioritise change but also handling any additional requests to support requirements such as new project reporting.

5. People Development – working with the FBT / GBS and other key collaborators to ensure the correct level of skills and capability are in place to ensure business needs can be met sustainably. Where there are gaps this role should work with individuals and line managers to support development to required levels

Job Functional Knowledge:

A positive role model for business integrity, values, and behaviors.

Strong business /commercial competence and understanding of retail businesses to anticipate issues and see the “big picture” including creation of solutions in support of financial objectives from leading practice experience.

Ability to work efficiently and influence across a wide range of partners both within the UK business and across the global FBT / GBS teams.

Strong financial skills and process expertise across control, planning & performance and commercial activities to provide oversight and ensure silent running of activities and reporting.

Influence and drive process change across the business to support the continuous improvement environment ensuring consensus from key collaborators.

Strong analytical skills with experience in developing and running sophisticated SAP queries, Power BI reports and Excel spreadsheets (including bridging / comparative analysis)

Ability to build insights from data analysis and challenge the status quo

A strong self-starter who is able to handle complexity and ambiguity across multiple data sets

Business Expertise:

Knowledgeable expertise within the food retail / convenience industry as a commercial retail finance analyst to enable understanding of requirements and support trading meetings / interventions. This includes an understanding of the key business drivers and emerging external landscape. Able to understand the strategic direction of the M&C UK business and support key internal and external partners within this context. Developing experience in a commercial business with responsibilities covering commercial or financial management, supporting performance management of a business, and supporting delivery of change projects.

Leadership: Describe the nature of leadership and guidance provided to others.

Support the drive of strategic direction for finance in the M&C UK business and influence key partners with agreement to that direction.

Strong evidence of a one-team culture, including the ability to influence, network and build collaborative relationships across key Finance teams including the FBT and the Business

Ability to cut through key issues and challenges and rapidly resolve with the right level of consensus and support both from the Finance and Business teams.

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community.

Promotes a continuous improvement culture – eliminating interfaces and duplicates, simplifying activities and embracing digital automation to enable faster decision making

Problem Solving: Describe the level of conceptual thinking, judgement, evaluation, and analysis required to perform the job.

Developing level of problem-solving skills required. Examples include:

Resolution of issues around key judgements / evaluations, commercial options, partner disputes etc.

Prioritization of resource demands, balancing regional business, external partner, and central finance demands

Interpersonal skills:

Ability to speak up, listen up and act where required. Hold others to account (values/culture/compliance)

Ability to accept change, ability to deal with ambiguity.

Communication (verbal and written) - Good command of written and spoken English

Minimum/Preferred Job Requirements and Qualifications

Minimum Education:

Degree or equivalent experience in Business and/or Finance

Minimum Experience:

Minimum 4 years of experience in a commercial finance role, with responsibilities which included planning and performance management within a retail business, leading financial delivery of a business and delivering change projects across the organization

Preferred Education:

Degree or equivalent experience in Business and/or Finance

Preferred Experience:

Six years of experience in a commercial finance role, with responsibilities which included planning and performance management within a retail business, leading financial delivery of a business and delivering change projects across the organization

Knowledge and experience in working with Retail business will be an added advantage

Additional Information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



