Senior Finance Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.



Job Description:

Role synopsis

The role of the Business Unit (BU) Finance team, in conjunction with the BU leadership, is to maximize value while maintaining a strong control environment (in partnership with Accounting Reporting and Control and the BU teams) and ensuring accurate financial reporting.

The Finance Analyst is an individual contributor position, reports to the BU Finance Manager and supports the BU team. This position works closely with the Performance and Planning teams, as well as the other Finance Analysts. The bpx Finance team is responsible for leading the Planning, Performance Management, Strategy, Investment Governance, Portfolio Management, and Competitor Intelligence activities in the BUs. As a member of the Finance organization the Analyst will be part of a very collaborative group, where people are willing to step out of their roles to help others. Finance Analysts in bpx serve as trusted finance advisors to the business.

Key accountabilities include

Support the BU Operations and Development teams, including any finance ad hoc requests

Coordinate and support the BU Business strategy and the development of the BU plan, including the long-term plan.

Ensure decisions are value based and drive commercial acumen in the BU

Provide accurate and timely BU performance management information – monthly and full year analysis, performance scorecards, monthly business review, etc.

Provide variance commentary for actuals vs forecast and budget in a clear and concise narrative

Prepare/coordinate monthly/quarterly accruals for capital, and operating costs as needed

Actively work on continuous improvement of current and new processes as well as improved managerial reporting to support business decision making

Proactively provide insight into the performance of the business

Support Portfolio Management and Business Development activities

Drive investment governance for the BU including economic evaluation, post appraisal activities, recommendations, and interventions.

Other duties as assigned

Essential criteria & qualifications

Experience in Finance and Commercial roles with sound understanding of Upstream business

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Engineering, Accounting, or Business Administration from an accredited university. MBA is a plus

Strong Microsoft Office skills; intermediate/advance Excel skills

ERP experience (SAP) is a plus

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Strong business acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities

Self-starter with excellent interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills

Ability to quickly analyze large volumes of data, recognize trends, develop solutions to business issues and recommend preferred alternatives. Experience with data analytics and visualization tools (Spotfire, Power BI) is a plus

Ability to manage competing priorities

Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals, multi-discipline teams and all levels in the BU and Region

Effective communication and people skills; ability to develop and use informal networks

Knowledge of Aries software is a plus



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.