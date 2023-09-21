Senior Finance Analyst

Grade H Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.
Entity:Production & Operations
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Grade H
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Role synopsis
The role of the Business Unit (BU) Finance team, in conjunction with the BU leadership, is to maximize value while maintaining a strong control environment (in partnership with Accounting Reporting and Control and the BU teams) and ensuring accurate financial reporting.
The Finance Analyst is an individual contributor position, reports to the BU Finance Manager and supports the BU team. This position works closely with the Performance and Planning teams, as well as the other Finance Analysts. The bpx Finance team is responsible for leading the Planning, Performance Management, Strategy, Investment Governance, Portfolio Management, and Competitor Intelligence activities in the BUs. As a member of the Finance organization the Analyst will be part of a very collaborative group, where people are willing to step out of their roles to help others. Finance Analysts in bpx serve as trusted finance advisors to the business.
Key accountabilities include
Essential criteria & qualifications
Desirable criteria & qualifications
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.