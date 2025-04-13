Senior Finance Analyst, Southern Africa

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Accountable for commercial finance performance management of the Southern Africa business(Full Trial balance accountability), ensuring accurate information is provided to all relevant parties, and embedding a performance management culture with Business Partner.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

About Castrol

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means crafting high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can conceptualise. We also know that you need every part of your world to run efficiently, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities

Responsibility and Accountability for the commercial finance activity for the Southern Africa business, driving performance interventions within the business to ensure delivery of the in-year and 5-year plan. (Full Trial Balance Accountability)

With support from the Senior Finance Manager for Africa, and in conjunction with Business Partners, develop ongoing business planning, forecasting & budgeting (Actual vs. Plan analysis, commentaries, bridges)

Producing quality Management Information (MI) in a consistent and fit for purpose format

Compile/consolidate quarterly and annual bottom-up GFO and business plans for submission and loading into SAC.

Monthly performance reporting of Castrol KPI’s (including non-financial measures) and financial results to meet local and segment deadlines.

Provide detailed variance analysis and insights on the actuals result in context of commercial environment and make recommendations to business partners and sales teams for improvements.

Mange the performance improvement process for SA & SADC.

Build increased awareness of, and alignment around, commercial performance opportunities, including supporting business with financial evaluations.

Ongoing development of effective performance metrics.

Management of rebates and any other models to support business growth.

Develop and maintain close working relationships with Business Partners, CLT, Function heads, META and Global stakeholders where appropriate.

Participate/Manage/Lead on ad-hoc activities where relevant.



Education

Qualified CA (SA) or CPA or CIMA

8 years post article experience

Essential experience

Proven experience in extracting, interpreting and reporting Management Information and balancing financial and business needs to deliver business performance.

Strong Finance, Accounting and Commercial background, preferably in FMCG industry.

Experience in working in a functional matrix organisation and within the Castrol organisation is a plus

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.