Senior Finance & Commercial Analyst, GoA

Finance



Finance Group



You will be supporting the Senior Finance Manager to manage external partner relationships while providing financial control and support to performance management, Joint Venture management, and Commercial operations. The role is also responsible for the identification of continuous efficiency improvements in performance processes and will be the interface between Embedded Finance and the Performance team in the FBT.

Support in delivery of P&L/ financial, including identifying and working on opportunities to bring efficiencies

Work with the Finance Business & Technology (FBT) to support performance interventions, track action plans & manage potential risks and opportunities

Provide inputs to business / functions on effectiveness of their plans and strategies, risks and mitigations, including QPF and Area Business Reviews

Work on ad-hoc projects and requests supporting the business leadership team and the planning and performance management initiatives

Undertake analysis to the fast-changing market environment (both globally and locally) and its impact bp’s value

Support commercial evaluation / analysis of activities working across internal / external collaborators incl. JV partners.

Along with Senior Finance Manager, work with bp teams to enable business decisions based on sound economic analysis and arguments.

Commercial / business evaluation to support various business development activities (license access government rounds, ullage utilization, asset sharing and 3rd party transportation agreements) in P&O

Support development of new / modified JV agreements, customer (PPA), midstream etc.

Support internal and external reporting requirements, Impairment analysis, Area Development Plan etc.

Commercial/legal dispute with governments, co-venturers, customers, or other counterparties – provide analysis in support of dispute resolution to protect / preserve bp's position

Support alignment with JV partner(s) as we navigate joint complex business issues with external collaborators.

Maintain informal/formal relationship and work closely with Partner(s) to jointly progress new project developments and operations in line with agreed plan and mature options for building our future.

Support in developing alignments, mitigations with JV partners and governments / agencies including on plans / WP&B and approvals.

Support in managing commercial obligations, rights and triggers, JV Finance & commercial risks.

Support commercial disputes with co-owners, governments or other JV counterparties.

Be part of local external relationship with operated and non-operated JVs, regulator, Government agencies, industry think tanks etc.

Support in responding to information requests from multiple external collaborators

Education: Degree in Business and/or Finance and/or Engineering or equivalent

Financial foresight and commercial mentality

Project management skills

Deep analysis and insight capability

Knowledge of financial and economic modelling

Awareness of Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems

Awareness of Business process control, Business process improvement, creativity & innovation

Knowledge of regional business models, understanding the key business drivers and emerging external landscape.

Business knowledge and understanding of the integrated value chains within, including understanding the key regional and dynamics.

High level of commercial competence across key bp commercial constructs, with experience operating within complex commercial and regulatory environments.

Good understanding of the external collaborators and regulatory frameworks within which bp operates.

Able to build capability, influence beyond formal reporting lines

Recommend operational improvement that embraces the opportunity to add new value, working closely with other business managers to share standard process, find more efficient ways of working and collectively drive performance

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community

Resolution of critical issues around key judgements / evaluations embedded within the Business Group

Prioritization of resource demands

Solution design decisions for new requirements and driving integration across key functions / enablers

Strong commercial orientational, financial, conceptual and analytical skills – understanding and partnering to drive business imperatives

Relationship building - Cross cultural sensitivity; a true teammate, with an ability to partner across multiple dimensions and collaborator groups, Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion

Communication (verbal and written) - Good command of written and spoken English

Ability to drive others through change, ability to deal with ambiguity

A passion for inspiring and motivating people to deliver results, experience leading others is a must

Around 10 years of experience in a commercial business with responsibilities covering commercial or financial management within a manufacturing, production or supply business, leading financial delivery of a business and delivering change projects across the organization

Knowledge and experience in working with Oil & Gas business will be an added advantage

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



