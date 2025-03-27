Senior Finance Control & Assurance Manager

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.
Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A (FP&A) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.
The Control & Assurance (C&A) team is bp’s second line of defence. It is ultimately accountable for ensuring compliance with external requirements and assurance over BP’s internal control over financial reporting (ICFR). This includes quarterly due diligence, development and deployment of internal control policy, governance and risk management, and the annual management assessment for Sarbanes Oxley purposes. The agenda of strategic modernization and transformation overarches across all its scope. This role provides ample opportunities to drive bp’s ICFR strategic agenda, work across different bp businesses, and participate in end-to-end transformation projects across the company.
The role is a member of the C&A leadership team and a member of several forums including our group quarterly control forum
The incumbent may be required to work under alternative shift arrangements at certain times of the year to ensure appropriate overlap hours with UK time zones.
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
If this role attracts you, apply now!
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.