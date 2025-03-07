Senior Finance Control Manager - Convenience

Job summary

The bp retail organization supports the operations company owned and franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons, ampm, and Travel Centers of America across the west coast, Midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Senior Finance Control Manager for convenience is accountable for promoting a culture of control and compliance within their business by using segment standard controls to support the business in the operation and monitoring of control activities. To support resolution of internal control gaps and issues where a business process is impacted. They will be required to build and maintain strong relationships with the business to identify any business activity (including new or amendments to existing agreements) which may impact financial statements (e.g., leases, provisions, settlements, disputes, etc.) and ensure this is communicated to the FBT team.

The role is responsible for guiding and supporting the business to deliver its objectives in a controlled and compliant manner. This is achieved by ensuring that robust controls operate over financial reporting processes and that the control environment within the business is conducive to meeting group standards and external practices.

The role is also responsible for identifying continuous efficiency improvements in finance processes to ensure finance activity is performed accurately, timely and efficiently. In this capacity, the role will be the interface between C&P Finance and the Financial Controllers in the FBT.

Essential Functions

Perform functional assurance on new transactions, investments, commercial arrangements, significant changes in the external control environment and/or M&A activity.

Identify potential accounting, reporting or control issues arising from existing transactions, deals, changes in commercial arrangements, divestments, external regulatory changes etc. Advise business on appropriate accounting treatment of transactions including opex/capex classification, leases, provisions, etc.

Manage relationships with local regulatory agencies and keep abreast of local regulatory changes which may impact financial reporting. Support the FBT to mitigate risk.

Manage the RMR (Risk Management Report) process for the business and oversee the remediation of finance control gaps by the FBT teams.

Support design and deployment of ERP solutions within the business with a specific emphasis on the robustness of end-to-end control frameworks

Lead control reviews and investigations to ensure compliance with bp policy and external regulatory requirements. Overseeing financial control activities, including the review of monthly and quarterly numbers and disclosures delivered by the FBT teams.

Key Capabilities

Deep expertise within the relevant business model, understanding of the key business drivers and impact on the control environment. Able to identify and pre-empt risk items and influence key internal and external stakeholders within this context.

Considerable experience in a commercial business with responsibilities covering commercial or financial management, leading performance management of a business and delivering change projects across the organization.

Leadership:

Strong leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach a diverse group of team leaders and drive high performance without direct team accountability.

Drive a one-team culture across key Finance teams, building collaborative relationship with FBT and GBS teams.

Problem Solving:

Solid knowledge of standard accountancy and finance best practices including strong analytical skills to effectively analyse financial details in support of providing control insights

Resolution of critical issues around key judgements / evaluations, commercial options, partner disputes etc.

Solution design decisions for new requirements and driving integration across key functions / enablers.

Interpersonal skills:

Effective communication, influencing and change management skills to build trust and establish credibility for the accounting, reporting, and controlling function. Good interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working in a globally diverse culture.

Experience & Education Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in business and/or Finance

10+ years, industry relevant

Preferred Skills:

ACA or equivalent

Knowledge and experience in working with Energy/Manufacturing/ Retail/Supply business will be an added advantage

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

How much do we pay (base)? ($119,000-$255,000 (Minimum & Maximum))

This position is eligible for US Benefits- Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation for per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and two personal choice holidays. bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401(k) matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees.

As part of bp's wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning



