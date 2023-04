Job summary



This US Offshore Wind Senior Finance Manager will be a key role of the US offshore wind leadership. The post holder is responsible for overseeing the finance and commercial aspects of bp’s JV offshore wind investments with Equinor in the US. The Senior Finance Manger is accountable for commercial optimization of US offshore wind investments, management of agreements and commitments, negotiations, and for overseeing the finance interface for bp’s participation in the JV.

Accountabilities

Support VP US Offshore Wind and VP Finance Low Carbon Energy Solutions

Leads/supports bp strategy, planning & economic evaluation, and business approvals.

Lead financial structuring and third-party financing as required, in coordination with treasury.

Ensure team acts as custodian of the economic models and coordinates financial assurance for governance approvals; coordinate the updates of the business case and economic model.

Work closely with supply chain colleagues to understand financial commitment profile

Integrates with planning on all budgeting, forecasting, and planning activities (internal performance)

Provides overview on finance risk management​.

Lead on developing positions on key commercial matters such as offtake arrangements, regulation, hedging, etc. where bp has shareholder rights

Support commercial optimization, including managing partner relationships on commercial matters including disputes, commercial arrangements/settlements, audits, etc.

Finance representation on business/asset integration forums/tables

Follows BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Demonstrated ability to manage complex commercial matters and/or progress critical initiatives

Experienced at using commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions

Ability to lead commercial negotiations.

Ability to influence JV partners or other external parties

Team leadership experience with the ability to empower teams and drive performance.

Significant relevant experience

Experience in offshore wind or renewable energy or power markets

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering, technical discipline or any other equivalent degree

MBA

CFA or equivalent designation are a plus

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.Apply now!