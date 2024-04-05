This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

BP Pulse’s mission is clear - to ‘make charging extraordinarily helpful’ through the provision of a high quality charging network, underpinned by a first class customer offer and a foundation of capital and cost efficiency. Its all about bp’s next gen electrification business which is customer centric and digitally enabled and we are inviting you to be a part of it!

BP Pulse is an entrepreneurial, customer centric and digitally savvy team, mobilising cross-functional squads to deliver objectives, key results and missions – at pace!

We are creating a scalable next generation mobility business that can deliver high quality returns and long-term free cash flow generation – and we will implement this with a disciplined approach to capital and resource allocation and rapid customer acquisition which will help deliver our net zero ambition.

As US Senior Finance Manager, BP Pulse you will be a key member of the US and Finance leadership teams – both are an integral part of growing BP Pulse profitably. In this role, you will be accountable for providing strategic, financial and performance management across the US portfolio, which consists of ‘On The Go’ and fleet charging businesses – planning to build > 3,000 charge points in the next 3 years and move the fleet business into profitability.

You will be responsible for driving performance across this portfolio, integrating wider teams to support Pulse’s US agenda, namely Pulse enablers (Product & Tech, Execution and Customer), tax, global business services, accounting and reporting and leading a team of two Finance Managers. Key focus areas will be structuring commercial deals/negotiations, capital discipline, new business activity, growing Gross margin, cost efficiencies and ensuring we continue to optimise and build our business in a sustainable way.

Job Responsibilities:

Strategic and performance leader to the US General Manager and their leadership team

Use in-sight and data to drive strategic improvements, create and capture value – all underpinned in a tightly controlled financial framework

Oversee the Investment Committee including approvals of individual projects

Lead the GFO and Annual Plan processes for the business - support, test and review planning and forecasting assumptions across the US businesses.

Driver rigor in business performance through such areas as inventory management and reconciliation

Deputize for GM in key internal and external meetings, as and where necessary.

Operate as the go to Finance contact to support and coordinate when required all business finance activities including integrating with other in-country functions (e.g. Tax, Legal, Treasury, IT&S, GBS etc.) as we develop and implement new business opportunities.

Accountability for translating business strategy into business plans that focus on activities and financial outcomes. This includes input, review and feedback into economic evaluations for investment projects.

Ensuring a fit for purpose investment case process is followed for various electrification business models in the US (including new business structures e.g. NOJVs, JVs etc).

Lead monthly performance management reporting and content delivery, including providing oversight and challenge to ‘must win’ programs.

Continuously seek to improve and standardise the business.

Accounting qualification (ACA / ACCA / CPA or equivalent)

Job Requirements:

Proven track record of driving strategic change through performance management and in-sight

Strong influencing, networking and relationship building skills to work across a wide range of stakeholders to drive value outcomes

Strong analytical skills and commercial mentality

Experience of quickly grasping new situations/business/activity

Ability to deliver operational improvement that embraces the opportunity to add new value

A strong teammate who is also comfortable working autonomously and under the demands of a fast-paced work environment

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.