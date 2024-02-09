Senior Finance Manager, Canada

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Senior Finance Manager (SFM) for our Canada business is responsible for integrating all finance activities including strategy, commercial operations, planning, performance management, procurement, accounting and control, audit and midstream. The SFM is a member of the Finance Leadership Team and works with the LT to deliver Finance activities in Canada and the wider business. The SFM acts as the integrator of P&O activities to ensure successful delivery of these and that the value of the resources is optimized. The Bay du Nord project developing the Flemish Pass has been recycled and is currently in Concept Select to identify a project concept that bp and the operator, Equinor, can invest in. bp also has several exploration licences in Newfoundland and Labrador as well as legacy assets in the Arctic and Western Canada.About usOur purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



Job Description:

Own management of joint venture agreements for the assets and structure new agreements and amendments to existing ones to deliver enhanced economic value and/or mitigate business risks.

Manage relationships with internal stakeholders (including Enablers & Integrators, Treasury, Tax, Legal, PPM, Control, Investment Governance, and Procurement) and externally with joint venture partners to align on and deliver the business agenda.

Represent bp and manage relationships with external stakeholders including co-owners, suppliers, the government and the regulator.

Collaborate with other functions on the Bay du Nord project to identify and refine a concept that optimizes value for bp. Own commercial and finance aspects of the project which will include establishment of new transportation arrangements, local content requirements, and all other commercial action plans.

Integrate across P&O functions in support of the business in Canada.

Support Business Development efforts.

Support capital efficiency efforts and promote cost ownership/accountability.

Own economic evaluations, sensitivity testing and internal bp and joint venture governance for investments.

Support commercial aspects for Alaska business and Sunrise contingent payment.

Manage commercial risks.

Required Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, economics or relevant technical degree.

Strong leadership and people management skills, with the proven ability to create a vision for direct and extended teams and track record for developing capability.

Strong interpersonal, networking and communication skills and able to make a significant contribution to finance and business leadership teams while offering sound, independent advice.

Experience in senior financial leadership roles requiring extensive integration and internal/ external stakeholder management.

Ability to interpret and communicate contractual information with clarity to multi-disciplinary teams and provide insights to enhance and protect value.

Ability to deal with fast changing business needs, including partner strategies and the competitive landscape in the market.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Ability to influence and build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational boundaries.

Canadian work permit, residency or citizenship.

Preferred Skills:

Experience in Canada or other upstream joint ventures a plus.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.