Senior Finance Manager, Gulf of Mexico

The Gulf of Mexico & Canada business is a material bp business that delivered over $5bn net Free Cash Flow in 2022 from four operated deepwater hubs and a material OBO business. We are planning to grow our business to about 400mboed by the middle of the decade and have recently started-up our fifth operated hub, Argos in the Mad Dog field, which will help underpin this.

The Senior Finance Manager (SFM) role supervises two bp operated assets in the Gulf of Mexico and is responsible for integrating all finance support for the assets, including strategy, commercial operations, planning, performance management, procurement, accounting and control, audit and midstream. The SFM is a member of the Finance and Area Leadership Teams and works with the LTs to deliver development and operational activities in support of optimizing the value of the resources. The assets are comprised of several production hubs and several current/prospective development phases that are at different stages of life cycle and warrant a customized approach to progressing each opportunity to enhance economic value and/or mitigate risks.

Key Accountabilities:

Own management of joint venture agreements for the assets and structure new agreements and amendments to existing ones to deliver enhanced economic value and/or mitigate business risks.

Manage relationships with internal collaborators (including Enablers & Integrators, Treasury, Tax, Legal, Control, Investment Governance, and Procurement) and externally with joint venture partners to align on and deliver the business agenda.

Co-lead with Subsurface the development of the Area long term strategy.

Support Business Development efforts with infrastructure led exploration and development opportunities in the catchment area of the assets.

Negotiate terms for entry into subsequent asset development phases with partners to progress resource recovery.

Support Area cost management efforts, promote cost ownership/accountability and drive year-on-year improvements based on external benchmarks.

Own economic evaluation and internal bp/ joint venture governance for Area investments.

Protect bp value by proactively supporting partner audits and negotiating resolutions/ settlements on claims against bp.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, economics or relevant technical degree.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong leadership and people management skills, with the proven ability to create a vision for direct and extended teams and track record for developing capability.

Strong interpersonal, networking and communication skills and able to make a significant contribution to the business management team while offering sound, independent advice.

Experience in senior financial leadership roles requiring extensive integration and internal/ external stakeholder management.

Ability to interpret and communicate contractual information with clarity to multi-disciplinary teams and provide insights to enhance and protect value.

Ability to deal with fast changing business needs, including partner strategies and the competitive landscape in the market.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Ability to influence and build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational boundaries.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!