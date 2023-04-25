Senior Finance Manager, Gulf of Mexico

The Gulf of Mexico & Canada business is a material bp business that delivered over $5bn net Free Cash Flow in 2022 from four operated deepwater hubs and a material OBO business. We are planning to grow our business to about 400mboed by the middle of the decade and have recently started-up our fifth operated hub, Argos in the Mad Dog field, which will help underpin this.
The Senior Finance Manager (SFM) role supervises two bp operated assets in the Gulf of Mexico and is responsible for integrating all finance support for the assets, including strategy, commercial operations, planning, performance management, procurement, accounting and control, audit and midstream. The SFM is a member of the Finance and Area Leadership Teams and works with the LTs to deliver development and operational activities in support of optimizing the value of the resources. The assets are comprised of several production hubs and several current/prospective development phases that are at different stages of life cycle and warrant a customized approach to progressing each opportunity to enhance economic value and/or mitigate risks.
