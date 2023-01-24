Senior Finance Manager, Mauritania & Senegal

Role Synopsis
BP has been present in Mauritania & Senegal since 2016, working with both nations to develop world-class deepwater gas discoveries. As operator and majority shareholder, bp is building Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA), an offshore, cross-border FLNG project, in cooperation with partners Kosmos Energy and the national oil companies SMH and Petrosen. The GTA project’s FLNG vessel is owned and operated by a third party, Golar LNG, creating a leasing and co-operator contractual structure that is unique in the bp portfolio.
In addition to GTA Phase 1, BP is actively pursuing further opportunities including GTA Phase 2, BirAllah in Mauritania, and Yakaar Teranga in Senegal, as well as onshore energy partnerships in the renewables space.
The Senior Finance Manager, FLNG is a key member of the M&S Finance team, responsible for enabling the timely and effective delivery of bp’s business and commercial objectives for GTA as well as the prospective financing of BirAllah, Yakaar Teranga and other new developments. The Senior Finance Manager is accountable for external stakeholder management, agreement management, negotiations, commercial optimization and risk management, and the development and delivery of successful business outcomes.
In a complex and fast-moving business that manages some of the largest assets in bp’s reserves portfolio, the Senior Finance Manager, FLNG plays a critical leadership role in protecting and growing bp group value.
Key accountabilities
Essential Education