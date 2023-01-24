Senior Finance Manager, Mauritania & Senegal

Job summary

Role Synopsis

BP has been present in Mauritania & Senegal since 2016, working with both nations to develop world-class deepwater gas discoveries. As operator and majority shareholder, bp is building Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA), an offshore, cross-border FLNG project, in cooperation with partners Kosmos Energy and the national oil companies SMH and Petrosen. The GTA project’s FLNG vessel is owned and operated by a third party, Golar LNG, creating a leasing and co-operator contractual structure that is unique in the bp portfolio.



In addition to GTA Phase 1, BP is actively pursuing further opportunities including GTA Phase 2, BirAllah in Mauritania, and Yakaar Teranga in Senegal, as well as onshore energy partnerships in the renewables space.



The Senior Finance Manager, FLNG is a key member of the M&S Finance team, responsible for enabling the timely and effective delivery of bp’s business and commercial objectives for GTA as well as the prospective financing of BirAllah, Yakaar Teranga and other new developments. The Senior Finance Manager is accountable for external stakeholder management, agreement management, negotiations, commercial optimization and risk management, and the development and delivery of successful business outcomes.



In a complex and fast-moving business that manages some of the largest assets in bp’s reserves portfolio, the Senior Finance Manager, FLNG plays a critical leadership role in protecting and growing bp group value.





Key accountabilities

Please try and limit these to six points.

Indicates the main duties involved.

These primary accountabilities are those over which the job holder has a controlling impact on end results.

The first half of the statement should describe a main activity and include at least one “action verb” which gives the job holder’s responsibility for the activity, so describing what is done and to what/whom. For example: Provide technical service support to the strategic performance unit’s (SPU’s)…

The second half of the statement should describe why or the end result of the job: for example: ‘In particular, provide technical service support in the evaluation and support of new deepwater production projects and existing deepwater facilities to meet project milestones.

Describe the outcome rather than method of achieving the outcome.

Always use present tense.

Use non-technical language where possible and appropriate.

Oversee contractual relationship with Golar LNG through construction, commissioning and operations phase of the project, in line with contractual obligations, including the practical implementation of the Golar Lease Operating Agreement.

Provide timely delivery of operator, JV and government approvals and stable and reliable commercial outcomes for FLNG operations and hydrocarbon value realization.

Drive and lead commercial negotiations with Golar and represents bp in external meetings with JV partners, government ministries and other third parties, including in commercial negotiations and asset management decisions, and leverage external relationships to optimize bp value.

Protect and promote bp’s interests through deep understanding and enforcement of FLNG contracts, LNG sales agreements, financing arrangements and hydrocarbon value realization.

Provide commercial insight & optimization to new developments, in particular optimum funding & financing strategies and negotiation and delivery of financing arrangements.

Senior member of the M&S Finance team, build commercial capability among junior Finance, PPM and HVR staff via coaching, training and on-the-job learning.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s or higher degree

Oil & gas experience – a sound understanding of the fundamentals of the business across the gas value chain

Commercial operations – significant experience of managing contracts (EPC, lease agreement, SPA, JOA, PSC) and creating value for bp

External relationship management – negotiations experience and an ability to drive effective decisions and outcomes with counterparties

Internal relationship management – experience as a project manager, facilitator and/or integrator across multiple functions as well as a demonstration of bp’s values and behaviors including One Team; the ability to work collaboratively and effectively with executive, senior and junior bp staff is essential

Economics and investment governance – a good understanding of bp’s investment assurance and approval process as well as knowledge of economic and commercial drivers that can enhance business and bp value

Strong performance bias – the ability to deliver the business and strong capability in tackling the new or unknown

Communications – strong verbal and written communication skills and the ability to communicate confidently and effectively in a multi-cultural environment