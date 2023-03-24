Senior Finance Manager – Midstream Planning & Performance Management

Job summary

Role Synopsis



We have an excellent opportunity for a Finance Manager to drive performance as well as challenge the status-quo to transform and expand our integrated Fuels Supply & Midstream (FS&M) business!



Fuel supply and midstream serves our ground fuels and specialty product customers while optimizing the value chain and ensuring quality from crude to customer delivery. We drive performance by maximizing the integrated fuel value chain P&L, and acting as its custodian, through supply optimization, channel of trade management and fuels pricing, enabled through data and an agile org structure.



We drive the commercial optimization of bp’s operated refineries, while simultaneously serving an extensive portfolio of B2B customers and supply counterparties. Fuels Supply & Midstream enables supply and demand optimization through close collaboration with Trading & Shipping (T&S).



The Senior Finance Manager – Fuels Supply & Midstream leads a global team of finance managers and their analysts located across various countries in Europe & North America driving business value by providing performance insights and recommending interventions to support the business delivery of the financial plan. This role partners with key stakeholders across the Refining & B2B Supply businesses in Europe & North America, global biofuels business and SVP FS&M, SVP Biofuels growth & FS&M Finance VP leadership teams to provide insight and drive performance. This role also contributes to the transformation of PPM processes.



Key Accountabilities

Manage a team of 35+ finance managers/leads and integrated margin analysts.

Work closely with the business teams across Europe and North America, to provide analytical support, create reports and insights, including actuals and financialised forecasts for in-year, Plan and longer-term shape (3 to 5 years).

Spearhead alignment of the Planning & Performance Management (PPM) approach across Refining, Midstream, Mobility & Convenience and T&S as appropriate to ensure effective and efficient interfaces and ways of working.

Accountable for delivering timely working capital forecasts, actual reporting, and key business driver insights across the North America and Europe M&C, Refining and Midstream businesses.

Accountable for supporting the integrated margin process, reporting and insight development working closely with key partners within CBM and business finance.

Accountable for developing, implementing, and improving an overall performance management framework and associated ways of working for the biofuels growth engine that provides insight into the overall progress against strategic and in-year delivery milestones and financial outcomes.

Drive the management information (MI) agenda across the business to ensure informed decision making.

Supports the business leadership team to find opportunities for intervention and facilitate closure of performance gaps by providing performance insights to key partners.

Provides insights to drive the delivery of the financial plan for earnings, capex and cash and embed strong cost management.

Drive continuous improvement, standardization and simplification across the core PPM processes including data analytics, automation, and operating business MI.

Encourage collaboration to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external best practices are shared across the wider team.

Ensure the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools, and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan with excellence. In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Actively contribute to the wider transformation of the PPM processes across the Customers & Products business of bp.

Essential Education and Experience

A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting

Strong leadership and people management skills, with the proven ability to develop, motivate and empower a large hybrid direct and virtual team

Significant broad business experience (+10 years) and ability to make a significant contribution to the Fuels Supply & Midstream business, while offering robust input on Finance matters

Ability to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity providing insights to deliver business improvement and to optimize and protect value.

Experience of quickly grasping new situations/business/activity

Ability to create insights from data analysis and challenge the status quo.

Good command of written and spoken English

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!