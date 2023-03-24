Senior Finance Manager – Midstream Planning & Performance Management

Role Synopsis
We have an excellent opportunity for a Finance Manager to drive performance as well as challenge the status-quo to transform and expand our integrated Fuels Supply & Midstream (FS&M) business!
Fuel supply and midstream serves our ground fuels and specialty product customers while optimizing the value chain and ensuring quality from crude to customer delivery. We drive performance by maximizing the integrated fuel value chain P&L, and acting as its custodian, through supply optimization, channel of trade management and fuels pricing, enabled through data and an agile org structure.
We drive the commercial optimization of bp’s operated refineries, while simultaneously serving an extensive portfolio of B2B customers and supply counterparties. Fuels Supply & Midstream enables supply and demand optimization through close collaboration with Trading & Shipping (T&S).
The Senior Finance Manager – Fuels Supply & Midstream leads a global team of finance managers and their analysts located across various countries in Europe & North America driving business value by providing performance insights and recommending interventions to support the business delivery of the financial plan. This role partners with key stakeholders across the Refining & B2B Supply businesses in Europe & North America, global biofuels business and SVP FS&M, SVP Biofuels growth & FS&M Finance VP leadership teams to provide insight and drive performance. This role also contributes to the transformation of PPM processes.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Experience