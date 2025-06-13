Senior Finance Performance Advisor, Castrol Aspac

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business partnering support for Castrol Asia Pacific (AsPac) Lubricants Business.

This is an individual contributor role with indirect influence across multiple key functions across business and functions, both regionally and UK.

The Castrol AsPac Finance Advisor is a highly skilled leader responsible for leading all aspects of financial performance reporting, articulates business strategy and actual performance to senior leadership. The incumbent runs the agenda, working with regional Finance Managers & PPM leads, ensure business planning and performance management products and insights to Castrol AsPac Performance Unit (PU).

The role involves end-to-end business planning, performance management, and control activities, supporting the creation and implementation of the business strategy and financial roadmap. The incumbent supports senior management in driving business performance in economic and strategic terms and leads interventions to ensure strategic objectives are met. The role acts as the interface between Embedded Finance and FP&A, serving as the single point of accountability (SPA) for business context and cross-finance integration.

Strategic planning: collaborate closely with business and finance teams to lead core planning activities, including financial forecasts and resource allocation strategies. Provide input and challenge to business plans and strategies, addressing risks and mitigations. Cultivate strategic partnerships and collaborations that form organizational performance goals. Supervise annual and multi-year planning processes, including the development of financial plans, engagement materials, and top-down/bottom-up planning processes. Drive business-specific non-routine processes.

Performance Management: lead timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information to support Executive level decision making. Consolidate forecasts from individual markets, understand key movements, variances and provide insights to leadership through preparation of presentation materials. Directly contact Executives to provide performance insights passionate about improving profitability to achieve targets, driving performance intensity.

Partnering: collaboration with local finance and business leadership to implement the delivery of business planning and performance reporting processes. Provide oversight to develop robust long-term plans with performance insights that enable decision making and drive improvement.

Financial Forecasting: consolidating, interpreting and presenting financial forecasts of the P&L and cash flow statement in both planning and actuals. Apply judgment in the consolidation of realistic forecasts. Provide recommendations for realizing required financial outcomes.

Actuals Analysis: Lead delivery of the monthly/quarterly PU-level actuals variance analysis, identification of key insights on key line items and financial outcomes.

Leadership: Although this role does not have direct reports, there is a need for the incumbent to drive indirect influence across both the various finance teams and business/market leads. Work with the business and finance teams to resolve issues and lead continuous improvement.

Standardization and Process Optimization: Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting.

Master’s Degree or post-graduate qualification in a finance field (e.g. MBA, CA, ACCA, CIMA)

15+ years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, forecasting and analysis, preferably in a Manufacturing business such as Retail, FMCG, or Manufacturing and Logistics.

Deep knowledge and application of performance management processes, strategic planning, analysis and digital literacy (Excel, PowerPoint).

Leadership skills with the ability to build capability and influence beyond formal reporting lines.

Relationship building: cross-cultural sensitivity; a true team player, with an ability to partner across multiple dimensions and stakeholder groups, build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion.

Communication: explaining complex finance terminology to non-finance colleagues, in a way that is easy to understand.

Building capability: ability to build capability and influence beyond formal reporting lines to drive high performance across the regional Castrol PPM Network.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



