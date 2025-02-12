Senior Finance Performance Manager APAC

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

Purpose of the role

This role is a key financial position in the Asia Pacific region. It is a finance role in the Customers & Products (C&P) team providing key support to the Mobility & Convenience and Midstream businesses. Responsible for supporting the creation and delivery of the financial roadmap and strategy. The role supports the VP Finance to drive business performance in economic and strategic terms and is responsible for leading interventions where required to ensure strategic objectives are met. The role will be the interface between C&P Embedded Finance and the teams located in bp’s Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) organization, part of the Finance & Business Technology Centre (FBT).

Key Accountabilities

Supporting business performance assessment in partnership with the teams in the FBT to deliver regular performance reporting and support performance interventions along with several transformation programs etc.

Support modelling to project long-term growth, accounting for factors that will impact performance including review of analysis and commentary delivered by the FBT teams.

Review of finance inputs into Group Finance (e.g., Central PPM, Investor Relations).

A member of the Asia Pacific finance leadership team. Supports the group and regional finance objectives and plays a key role in the capability development of the finance organisation.

Provides new demand / requirements into the FBT as required to ensure standards are fit for purpose.

Input into investment case preparation and modelling as required.

Essential Skills and Experience

Knowledge and application of performance management processes, including digital literacy and analysis.

Strong finance skills – potentially supported by appropriate professional qualifications.

Elevated level of business and commercial acumen across core businesses. Understanding the key dynamics / value drivers / competitive landscape within the fuels retail, convenience and/or midstream business is desirable.

Deep understanding of the principles of continuous improvement & process excellence.

Elevated level of understanding of the external stakeholders and regulatory frameworks within which bp operates.

Leadership skills with the ability to build capability, influence beyond formal reporting lines and coach a diverse group of finance professionals in the FBT teams.

Directive, providing clear expectations and effective support.

Able to cut through key issues and challenges and rapidly resolve with the right level of buy-in and support both from the FBT teams.

Relationship building - Cross cultural sensitivity; a true team player, with an ability to partner across multiple dimensions and stakeholder groups, build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion.

Innovation mindset/change agent – proactive approach to challenging the status quo

Ownership – taking responsibility for driving future decision making, value creation. This is a redefining role in our Finance team

Influencing and communication – explaining complex finance terminology in a way that is easy to understand

A passion for people leadership, inspiring and motivating people to deliver results, experience leading others is vital.

Benefits of working with us

Career development and mentoring programs.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and additional fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp Australia employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting, Accounting, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Performance, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Finance, Finance Strategy, Financial Leadership, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing {+ 10 more}



