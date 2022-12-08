Grade FResponsible for managing a large team to deliver performance and planning integration and coordination activities, such as driving standardization and continuous improvements to business planning processes, contributing to strategic development, providing support to Finance and regional leadership teams and delivering central coordination of regional business and financial reviews.
Senior Finance Planning Manager H2CCS
Location: 3 days London- St James Square – 2 days working from home
Role Synopsis
The post holder will support H2CCS leadership team in setting financial plans based on existing and prospective portfolio of projects, establishing business priorities and embedding performance management process to help enable delivery of the agreed strategy for the business. The role will be supported by the pool of analysts as well as dedicated planning lead and planning analysts.
The role requires a strong combination of proven leadership capabilities and communication skills, solid planning experience, commercial acumen, analytical skills, strategic thinking as well as flexibility and adaptability to establish fit for purpose effective planning and performance management process for the growing H2CCS businesses.
Key Accountabilities