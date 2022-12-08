Job summary

Grade FResponsible for managing a large team to deliver performance and planning integration and coordination activities, such as driving standardization and continuous improvements to business planning processes, contributing to strategic development, providing support to Finance and regional leadership teams and delivering central coordination of regional business and financial reviews.

Senior Finance Planning Manager H2CCS

Location: 3 days London- St James Square – 2 days working from home



Role Synopsis

The post holder will support H2CCS leadership team in setting financial plans based on existing and prospective portfolio of projects, establishing business priorities and embedding performance management process to help enable delivery of the agreed strategy for the business. The role will be supported by the pool of analysts as well as dedicated planning lead and planning analysts.

The role requires a strong combination of proven leadership capabilities and communication skills, solid planning experience, commercial acumen, analytical skills, strategic thinking as well as flexibility and adaptability to establish fit for purpose effective planning and performance management process for the growing H2CCS businesses.



Key Accountabilities

Establishes and leads Planning and Performance management processes for the H2CCS business at VP and SVP level including setting up effective planning process based on existing projects portfolio and aligned to the strategy as well establishing performance management process to ensure delivery of the agreed plans.

Coaches and directs pool of analysts on all matters related to planning, performance management delivery for their individual areas

Ensures effective cost and capital management and reporting process is in place and operational using GBS and planning analyst support as required

Ensures alignment of the H2CCS planning process with G&LCE and Group requirements in terms of cadence and granularity level

Ensures effective linkage with Group central PPM on H2CCS plans and cadence as well as Group IR (as needed) for any external reporting requirements

Key focal point of contact with the strategy team and ensuring alignment between business plans and further strategy development

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Essential Experience

15+ years of experience in Finance

Solid planning experience in bp and understanding of bp planning and performance management process

Exceptional performance delivery drive and ability to facilitate performance delivery conversations at different levels in the organisation

Strong financial acumen

Strong analytical skills and ability to provide fact-based guidance and focus on key areas of among conflicting priorities to deliver results

Solid team leadership and people coaching and development experience

Sound commercial acumen, economic analysis skills and knowledge of investment governance process

Strong influencing skills and one team approach

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or any other equivalent degree.

MBA, Master of Finance or accounting qualification is preferred

Desirable criteria

Renewable power experience and/or experience of M&A/structuring/financing evaluations

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!