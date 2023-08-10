This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Purpose of the role is design and implement all financial process within project bolt to support the new bp Pulse operations in the ANZ region. To deliver as a connected city SME for all things EV and perform the end to end process in the initial phase of go live. Provide technical expertise for financial standards and process as the EV road map is rolled out. Lead the EV rollout for GBS ANZ Finance through project phase into BAU.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Purpose of the role is design and implement all financial process within project bolt to support the new bp Pulse operations in the ANZ region.To deliver as a connected city SME for all things EV and perform the end to end process in the initial phase of go live.Provide technical expertise for financial standards and process as the EV road map is rolled out.Lead the EV rollout for GBS ANZ Finance through project phase into BAU.



Job Description:

At bp, we 're reimaging energy, and so, could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. So join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

We are now seeking a Senior Finance SME to craft and implement all financial processes to support bp Pulse (Electric Vehicle) operations in ANZ.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

Implement the standard EV financial structure that has been determined globally, ensuring processes and systems are aligned.

Work with the broader bp team and third parties around ERP readiness

Work with procurement and vendors on supplier payments.

Collaborate with the bp Pulse business around new phases of implementations.

Responsible for completing finance backlogs and activities within deadlines.

Provide assurance over the actuals through robust accounting practices and reconciliations of sales and energy supplies.

Deliver the day to day operations around WIP, asset management, reconciliations, intercompany cash management and periodic actuals reporting.

Be the point of resolution across all finance activities for EV in ANZ.

Partner with bp Pulse finance managers to provide reporting, analysis and insights around all things EV.

About You:

5+ years of proven experience in financial accounting

Experience in corporate operations and financial functionality and processes

Commercial awareness

Ability to build positive relationships with stakeholders and business partnering experience

Strong continuous improvement mindset

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program & fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.