Senior Financial Analyst - Fixed Assets

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization an integrated part of bp. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.
The Senior Finance Analyst will contribute with accounting experience and knowledge. The role is responsible for the administration of fixed assets. Will be accountable for closing assets, book values, making provisions, accounting records and account reconciliations, among others. Our team handles all the finance daily and month end close activities in SAP and make all the reporting steps to perform the financial close process.
This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, cash bonus, pension plan and others benefits!
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Accounting, Accounting policy, Analytical Thinking, Finance, Financial Reporting and Analysis, Fixed Assets, Internal control and compliance, Monthly Accounting, Monthly Close Process, Monthly Reporting
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.