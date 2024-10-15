Senior Financial Analyst - Fixed Assets

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization an integrated part of bp. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

The Senior Finance Analyst will contribute with accounting experience and knowledge. The role is responsible for the administration of fixed assets. Will be accountable for closing assets, book values, making provisions, accounting records and account reconciliations, among others. Our team handles all the finance daily and month end close activities in SAP and make all the reporting steps to perform the financial close process.

Key accountabilities

Provide timely, accurate and reliable financial and management information to meet both internal and external reporting and annual planning requirements.

Resolve complex issues and queries for businesses and processes, providing sound technical expertise to advise on the application of policy and compliance for financial reporting, accounting and control.

Develop effective working relationships with key stakeholders and relevant teams/business areas, working to explain and simplify performance, planning and reporting output to help leadership make decisions, and ensures compliance with bp standards and practices.

Process all the transactions and monthly closing for Fixed assets administration.

This position has contact with internal and external auditors and IT teams, providing accounting perspective for IT/Finance projects.

Will give finance support to other teams to take better decisions.

Essential Criteria

Bachelors´ degree in accounting or equivalent work experience.

3 to 10 years of accounting experience solving complex issues, fixed assets experience will be a plus

Proficiency in written and spoken English

Solid understanding of SAP and Office systems

Strong financial, problem solving, attention to detail and analytical skills to record and process large amounts of data

Additional Criteria

Great sense of urgency, organization, and prioritization skills to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships to deliver process silent running

Expertise giving financial support partnering with an international and multilevel organization

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, cash bonus, pension plan and others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting policy, Analytical Thinking, Finance, Financial Reporting and Analysis, Fixed Assets, Internal control and compliance, Monthly Accounting, Monthly Close Process, Monthly Reporting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.