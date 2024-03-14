Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Bp is looking for Senior Financial Controller in Türkiye who will be responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services for bp Castrol, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with bp Castrol’s systems and requirements.
Why join to our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:
Education:
Graduate of Business Engineering, Business Administration and Economics, Finance of reputable universities.
Experience and competencies:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
