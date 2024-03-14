This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Bp is looking for Senior Financial Controller in Türkiye who will be responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services for bp Castrol, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with bp Castrol’s systems and requirements.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Preparing income statements and activity based reports after month and closing.

Sales and Cost of Sales Analyis.

Provision management.

Balance Sheet Assurance Management.

Performing variance analysis of financial statements.

Managing group accounting & reporting policies in line with Turkish Financial Standart ( TFRS )

Take on “Business Partner” role and co-ordinate with Sales, IT, Project Management enhances when needed.

Year round liaison with auditors.

Education:

Graduate of Business Engineering, Business Administration and Economics, Finance of reputable universities.

Experience and competencies:

6-7 years of financial background ( preferably 2-3 years of audit experience).

IFRS knowledge and experience in preparing financial statements.

Strong transactional accounting skills.

Knowledge of Financial Reporting Standards ( TMS/TFRS)

Sap knowledge .

Proficiency in Excel and PowerPoint. PowerBI is an asset

Strong communications skills, able to communicate with other business units.

Questioning mindset and able to perform “root-cause” analysis.

Highy motivated, initiative taker and continuous leader.

Good command of English



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



