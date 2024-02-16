Senior Financial Reporting Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues through financial reporting, forecasting/planning, advising on policy and compliance and working with relevant stakeholders and teams across the business to effectively contribute to a range of finance activities.

Role will be based in Santa Fe, CDMX, not a remote position.

We’re hiring a finance analyst who contributes to the accounting team with technical experience, and giving finance support to other BP areas in order to take better decisions. We manage all the finance daily and month en close activities in SAP and make all the reporting steps in order to perform the financial close process. This position has contact also with internal and external auditors and IT teams in order to provide accounting perspective for IT/Finance projects.



Key responsibilities:

Provides timely, accurate and reliable financial and management information to meet both internal and external reporting and annual planning requirements.

Contributes to the resolution of complex issues and queries for businesses and processes, providing sound technical expertise to advise on the application of policy and compliance for financial reporting, accounting and control.

Develops effective working relationships with key stakeholders and relevant teams/business areas, working to explain and simplify performance, planning and reporting output to help leadership make decisions, and ensures compliance with Group standards and practices.

Complies with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, and models BP's Values & Behaviors.



Essential Education

Bachelors degree in Finances or Accounting.



Essential experience and job requirements

Minimum of 2 years of accounting experience solving complex issues.

Fluency in written and spoken English

Working knowledge of SAP and Office systems

Strong financial and analytical skills

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to record and process large amounts of data

Expertise giving financial support partnering with different teams and countries.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.