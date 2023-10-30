Senior Fleet Manager ANZ

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!

bp's Fleet business is in growth. You will contribute to this growth by managing an existing base of Fleet customers in transport, fleet service, rideshare and government sectors, located across Australia & New Zealand. You will be selling traditional fuel products as well as emerging future fuels & low carbon energy products such as EV charging and renewable fuels, where available. In addition, there is a strong business development component to the role to win new Fleet business to further grow our customer base & performance.

This role plays into bp's global strategy by performing a core function of our business while we transform into a net zero by 2050 international energy company. The purpose and function of this role combines both bp's 'core' and 'growth' strategic pillars and is clearly aligned to bp's strategic direction now and in the future.

The opportunity

Own ANZ Fleet customer strategy and performance.

Deliver on KPIs for safety, people, customer acquisition, margin, volume, pipeline management, customer count, credit exposure and debt management.

Lead and develop a large and diversely located sales team to deliver ANZ plan.

Chair monthly Fleet end-to-end performance meeting, ensuring accountability to assigned action owners.

Sponsorship & governance role on various strategic projects delivered by adjacent teams but on behalf of the Fleet business.

Successful relationship management of multiple c-suite customers and trade association boards, often playing a key role public speaking and representing bp at trade conferences.

Support ANZ fleet sales team with customer relationship management, escalation/support; executing commercial contracts, strategic account planning and pipeline management.

Support the ANZ Fleet team by drawing upon multiple sources of information and insight (customer, competitors, market insight/trends, group insight, trading/economic environment) to formulate winning strategies with customers.

Responsibility for implementing bp’s Net Zero strategy by supporting Fleet customers with the energy transition from hydrocarbon fuels to low carbon products, where available.

Responsibility for representing ANZ Fleet on bp’s Global Fleet Forum and within adjacent businesses (RC&S, bp Pulse).

Own relationship with bp’s Credit & Finance teams to manage Fleet customers within local & global credit policy.

Deliver on the objectives of broader leadership teams (LT) that this role will sit on including Fleet, Dealer & Electrification LT and SVP AsPac extended LT.

About you

Minimum 10 years’ experience in sales/business development/marketing/retail environment.

Demonstrated negotiation experience with external partners, customers, or suppliers in a complex or fast-paced product environment.

Stakeholder management and expert communication skills with the ability to influence technical and business decision-makers at all levels of the organization.

Commercial contract management.

Strong commercial acumen, financial planning & analytics, and problem-solving skills with focus to deliver results.

Customer or external-facing account management.

Demonstrated ability to deliver business performance in dynamic environment.

Proven ability to influence external parties or governing bodies to win or resolve complexity or conflict.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



