Senior Floating System Engineer - TSI

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

About bp TSI:bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About RoleThe senior floating systems engineer will provide discipline expertise for operation support, including maintenance, inspection, anomaly management, and brownfield projects. In addition, the engineer will proactively interact with other teams and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions on risk management, operation efficiency, defect elimination, and standardization.The senior floating systems engineer would be based in Pune, India. The successful candidate will support our operational assets across regions.We are looking for a candidate with a solid technical background and proven integrity management experience to make fit-for-purpose recommendations for operation support. In addition, the successful candidate needs strong customer management skills and can effectively communicate the technical outcomes to ensure engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Discipline related

Being an integrated member (remotely) in the regional Integrity Management (IM) squad team to manage the regional floating assets in a suitable condition to deliver the company’s safety and business goals.

Supporting the regional deployed C&S engineers to deliver the regional floating systems and structural integrity management plans based on company guidance and industry codes; responsible for the asset floating systems and structural inspection, monitoring, and maintenance strategies in figuring out facility’s current condition; handling significant deterioration in topside structural, hull, and mooring conditions or any deviation following the floating systems performance standards through the anomaly management process, quantifying the risks, and making sound engineering recommendations for mitigation actions.

Being the leading engineer in defining the floating systems and structural engineering scope of work for brownfield projects and providing technical assurance for third-party engineering deliveries, maintaining relationships with third-party providers and contractors, ensuring design and operations follow industry codes and technical practices and performance standards, assessing the impact of significant changes in load (weight) or changes (metocean or others) to operating conditions on the integrity of the assets.

Supporting the regional severe weather evacuation preparation and post-hurricane or winter storm inspection; monitoring the platform performance from the Integrity Marine Monitoring Systems (IMMS) data to ensure the floaters operated within the safe operation limits.

Approving the weight changes on the platform following the company policy for not compromising the floater stability.

Driving efforts to ensure floating systems (condition, operation, or metocean) risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results, effectively communicating risks to business and technical stakeholder.

Codifying operation experience and collaborating with the central engineers to drive consistency across regions.

Representing the company for external engagements, including participating in or leading Joint Industry Projects (JIPs) and others.

Actively contributing to the floating system’s Community of Practice (CoP) and sharing the best practices and learnings.

People and business related

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.

Support staff development of junior engineers

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

BSc or BEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in civil/structural engineering, or a closely aligned subject area.

Must have certifications:

Chartered engineer or professional engineer.

Preferred education/certifications:

Postgraduate qualification in civil/structural engineering, or a closely aligned field.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ years

Total years of experience:

10+ years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Capable of delivering projects or technical assurance without supervision.

Supporting junior engineers in achieving certified professional status through subject area industry associations.

Acting as a role model for junior engineers with a willingness to find time to mentor and develop their technical and interpersonal skills.

Having a deep understanding of discipline-related industry standards (API 2FPS, 2SK, 2SM, 2U/2V, 2I, 2FSIM, 2A-WSD, AISC WSD, and ISO 19900/19904 series) and class codes (ABS, DNV, or BV).

Strong technical skills in global motion, stability, topside, and hull structural design and analyses.

Proven industry experience in offshore floating structures design, construction, installation, or integrity management.

Operating experience in integrity management support for offshore floating platforms, proven record in leading the inspection, inspection data management, analysis, fitness-for-service, modification, and repair of structures during the operating phase.

Experience and deep technical understanding of risk and integrity management in operation of O&G facilities

Experience in bringing value through the formation and delivery of cost-effective improvement programs

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

People leadership, partnership, and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experienced in management of change, risk assessment, performance management, maintenance and repair strategies

Experienced in applying risk-based methodology for platform inspection and anomaly management.

Advanced knowledge of working with Agile principles and tools

Experience working collaboratively in a global organization

Customer service mindset.

You will work with

Other central subject area engineering teams

Regional IM Teams

Regional and central IM execution teams

Regional facility support squads and operations teams

Projects delivery leads

Maintenance teams within bpTSI and Regions

External Vendors

Adhoc teams as required

Shift Support: Working hours (India / UK shift) to support Business Partners

Travel requirements: Up to 5%



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.