The Senior Fluids Technical Specialist will deliver safe, efficient and reliable drilling and completions (D&C) fluids designs and strategic solutions to the bp regions. The Fluids Technical Specialist is located in Houston and reports directly to the Cementing & Fluids Manager.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or a Physical Science

At least 10 years of experience in drilling and completions fluids engineering and operations in a deep-water drilling environment

What you will deliver:

Drives consistency and engineering rigor in drilling and completions fluids designs and operations across the Central and Regional Delivery Teams to safely deliver improved drilling and completions performance to improve well productivity and reliability.

Supports well operations teams in managing D&C fluids during execute.

Support ConneXus teams in the closure of work items related to regional business requests for technical support.

Provides enhanced oversight of job planning and designs for high risk wells identified by the well classification tool leveraging the RCCs.

Performance manages fluids service suppliers to reduce NPT and elevate service quality and performance. Seeks to drive efficient and cost effective fit-for-purpose supplier solutions.

Is familiar with the short/medium/long term activity set for the businesses supported.

Understands the Discipline’s Annual Delivery Plan and delivers on the elements of that plan that reside within their individual MyPlans.

Supports PSCM with technical expertise during approaches to market.

Provides support during new technology implementation

Supports content owners of BP Practices, Procedures, Guides and Templates related to fluids when requested by Discipline Manager.

Supports Learning by providing training instruction and content.

Works with the Fluids and Formation Damage Advisors and the Fluids lab to assure the quality of fluids and fluids supplier execution across bp operations.

Works in accordance with the bp Code of Conduct and Who We Are beliefs

Maintains Safety as a number one priority and always considers this when performing job accountabilities.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.