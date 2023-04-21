Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Senior Front End Cost Engineer - New Energy

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146995BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen integrated energy hubs and export projects.

This Senior Cost Engineer will lead the overall cost management and forecasting across a portfolio of projects within the New Energy projects portfolio. This role will be responsible for ensuring the New Energy cost teams provide excellent support to project teams whilst ensuring standardization and digitization of existing ways of working. The individual will be expected to establish relationships with the wider global cost engineering leadership whilst promoting and being an advocate for standardization. This is an excellent opportunity for persons to develop their leadership skills in a high profile and critical role.

What you will deliver

  • Lead and be accountable for overall portfolio / project cost control, including but not limited to budgets, commitments, VOWD, forecasting, change control and cost phasing by source currency, to ensure BP cost management tool is maintained with all relevant cost data to provide standard cost outputs to Project Management and other stakeholders.
  • Lead the New Energy cost team in pursuit of standardization and digitization
  • Align the New Energy cost engineering community with the global project cost engineering strategy
  • Support implementation of centralization within the New Energy Cost Engineering community
  • Support team members in personal and professional development
  • Work with Cost Engineering discipline lead to ensure New Energy cost engineers are in the appropriate role
  • Provide assurance to New Energy Project Controls Managers that project final forecast cost and VOWD are accurate
  • Provide overall commentary and insight into New Energy cost performance
  • Coordinate and consolidate the overall QPF input for various projects within the New Energy portfolio
  • Provide flow to work cost engineering support to New Energy as appropriate
  • Work with procurement & finance teams to ensure roles and responsibilities are clear across the regions
  • Act as a focal point across New Energy as appropriate for ad hoc requests from stakeholders
  • Ensure correct coding of all requisitions, purchase orders, contracts, invoices, estimates, and develop and maintain all required cost logs and registers.
  • Ensure contractor compliance with contractual cost control requirements and those detailed within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).
  • Support verification of contractor and supplier invoices for payment via pre-approved payment certificates

What you will need to be successful

Essential Education
  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Project Management or another relevant field.
  • Several years cost engineer experience within senior leadership
  • Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.
  • Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.
  • Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.
  • Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.
  • Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity
  • Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information
Desirable criteria & qualifications
  • Experience with New Energy projects
  • Membership of a recognised professional body

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.

