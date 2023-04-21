Senior Front End Cost Engineer - New Energy

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen integrated energy hubs and export projects.
This Senior Cost Engineer will lead the overall cost management and forecasting across a portfolio of projects within the New Energy projects portfolio. This role will be responsible for ensuring the New Energy cost teams provide excellent support to project teams whilst ensuring standardization and digitization of existing ways of working. The individual will be expected to establish relationships with the wider global cost engineering leadership whilst promoting and being an advocate for standardization. This is an excellent opportunity for persons to develop their leadership skills in a high profile and critical role.