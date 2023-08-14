Senior Front End Cost Engineer - New Energy

Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen integrated energy hubs and export projects. This Senior Cost Engineer will lead the overall cost management and forecasting across a portfolio of projects within the New Energy projects portfolio. This role will be responsible for ensuring the New Energy cost teams provide excellent support to project teams whilst ensuring standardization and digitization of existing ways of working. The individual will be expected to establish relationships with the wider global cost engineering leadership whilst promoting and being an advocate for standardization. This is an excellent opportunity for persons to develop their leadership skills in a high profile and critical role.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What you will deliver

Lead and be accountable for overall portfolio / project cost control, including but not limited to budgets, commitments, VOWD, forecasting, change control and cost phasing by source currency, to ensure BP cost management tool is maintained with all relevant cost data to provide standard cost outputs to Project Management and other stakeholders.

Lead the New Energy cost team in pursuit of standardization and digitization

Align the New Energy cost engineering community with the global project cost engineering strategy

Support implementation of centralization within the New Energy Cost Engineering community

Support team members in personal and professional development

Work with Cost Engineering discipline lead to ensure New Energy cost engineers are in the appropriate role

Provide assurance to New Energy Project Controls Managers that project final forecast cost and VOWD are accurate

Provide overall commentary and insight into New Energy cost performance

Coordinate and consolidate the overall QPF input for various projects within the New Energy portfolio

Provide flow to work cost engineering support to New Energy as appropriate

Work with procurement & finance teams to ensure roles and responsibilities are clear across the regions

Act as a focal point across New Energy as appropriate for ad hoc requests from stakeholders

Ensure correct coding of all requisitions, purchase orders, contracts, invoices, estimates, and develop and maintain all required cost logs and registers.

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual cost control requirements and those detailed within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Support verification of contractor and supplier invoices for payment via pre-approved payment certificates

What you will need to be successful

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Project Management or another relevant field.

Several years cost engineer experience within senior leadership

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Experience with New Energy projects

Membership of a recognised professional body



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



