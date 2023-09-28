Senior Front End Cost Engineer - New Energy

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

bp is looking for a Senior Front End Cost Engineer, where you will lead the New Energy (NE) cost team supporting front end projects. You will also be responsible for ensuring the NE cost team provide excellent support to project teams whilst ensuring standardization and digitization of existing ways of working. This role will be providing line management to members of the cost engineer community in NE. The individual will be encouraged to establish relationships with the wider global cost engineering leadership whilst promoting and being an advocate for standardization. This is an excellent opportunity for candidates to develop their leadership skills in a high profile and critical role.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Lead and be accountable for overall portfolio / project cost control, including but not limited to budgets, commitments, VOWD, forecasting, change control and cost phasing by source currency, to ensure BP cost management tool is maintained with all relevant cost data to provide standard cost outputs to Project Management and other stakeholders.

Align the New Energy cost engineering community with the global project cost engineering strategy

Support implementation of centralization within the community

Support team members in personal and professional development

Work with Cost Engineering team lead to ensure New Energy cost engineers are in the appropriate role

Provide assurance to New Energy Project Controls Managers that project final forecast cost and VOWD are accurate

Provide overall commentary and insight into New Energy cost performance

Coordinate and consolidate the overall QPF input for various projects within the New Energy portfolio

Provide flow to work cost engineering support to New Energy as appropriate

Work with procurement & finance teams to ensure roles and responsibilities are clear across the regions

Act as a focal point for ad hoc requests from stakeholders

Ensure accurate coding of all requisitions, purchase orders, contracts, invoices, estimates, and develop and maintain all required cost logs and registers.

Ensure contractor compliance with contractual cost control requirements and those detailed within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).

Support verification of contractor and supplier invoices for payment via pre-approved payment certificates

About you

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Project Management or another relevant field.

8+ Years cost engineer experience within senior leadership

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work successfully with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, effectively engage and respect contributions of others.

Influencing and communication skills in English language

Excellent interpersonal skills and behaviors

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information

Demonstrable track record of delivery with experience of 5+ years covering the accountabilities relevant to the job description described herein, gained on medium to large scale size projects:

Proven track-record of leading cost for projects, including communication of cost information to senior management (e.g. development of cost summaries from underpinning detail)

Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional discipline team to establish high levels of collaboration and credibility for the cost function when working with the project team.

Some experience of planning, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control.

Ability to work under own initiative.

Able to build a performance culture that is crafted to deliver success:

Proficient with computers and IT including experience of using standard efficiency software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Word, MS Excel, etc.)

Ability to work in and around cost tools (e.g. SAP) to pull relevant cost information

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.