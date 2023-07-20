Senior Full Stack Software Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Our Innovation and Engineering teams enable strategic platforms to enable that future digital vision. The purpose of the platform team is to enable product teams to deliver work with substantial autonomy, focusing on the foundation of self-service API, tools, services, knowledge, and support which are arranged as a compelling internal product.

Join us to gain an opportunity to use your existing experience and expertise whilst continuing to develop professionally at the global level. Personal growth and development are encouraged and learning opportunities are plentiful. You are empowered to enable a phenomenal platform to delight your customers.

If unlocking value by bringing teams together using digital capability excites you, we want you!

Platform Operations and Optimization is part of the strategic Compute portfolio within Digital Enterprise & Operations. Within this portfolio, the Platform Engineering Onboarding team is responsible for the custom-built software to support the automation and integration to optimally onboarding multi-cloud platforms across bp.



This is an excellent opportunity to expand your skills to build value through leadership and technical development related to revenue-earning activity or help reduce costs within BP functions by automating manual activities. This role involves supporting Platform Engineering Onboarding.



What You Will Do

Provide development including ServiceNow, full-stack development, AWS development, and/or Azure development.

Provide onboarding automation for AWS Platform, Azure Platform, and various bespoke applications.

Provide analysis, integration, automation, design, and development to support Compute Platform's various automation activities.

This role supports the Platform Engineering Onboarding Service Owner

Key Accountabilities

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements.

Crafting, developing, and testing custom software applications.

Acts in accordance with coding standards and technical design.

Supporting and maintaining our software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

Collaborating and furthering technical leadership of less experienced software engineers.

What You Will Bring

Knowledge and practitioner experience in full-stack development, including Service Oriented Architecture, APIs, REST, and one or both of (ServiceNow, especially with bespoke development; JavaScript development, especially with enterprise implementations, such as with Node.js, Angular, React, jQuery, or TypeScript development)

Ability to excel in a fast-paced environment and multitask

Proven experience with Agile methodologies

Systems Integrations and Data Design experience

Cloud skills in either AWS and/or Azure is a plus

User Experience (UX) Design is a plus

Desirable Criteria

Validated experience and skill in one or more of ServiceNow development, Java, C#, JavaScript/Node.js

Knowledge of ServiceNow development and the latest ServiceNow features is plus.

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset

Understanding of the software development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, and serverless.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



