Senior Full Stack Software Engineer

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Our Innovation and Engineering teams enable strategic platforms to enable that future digital vision. The purpose of the platform team is to enable product teams to deliver work with substantial autonomy, focusing on the foundation of self-service API, tools, services, knowledge, and support which are arranged as a compelling internal product.
Join us to gain an opportunity to use your existing experience and expertise whilst continuing to develop professionally at the global level. Personal growth and development are encouraged and learning opportunities are plentiful. You are empowered to enable a phenomenal platform to delight your customers.
If unlocking value by bringing teams together using digital capability excites you, we want you!
Platform Operations and Optimization is part of the strategic Compute portfolio within Digital Enterprise & Operations. Within this portfolio, the Platform Engineering Onboarding team is responsible for the custom-built software to support the automation and integration to optimally onboarding multi-cloud platforms across bp.
This is an excellent opportunity to expand your skills to build value through leadership and technical development related to revenue-earning activity or help reduce costs within BP functions by automating manual activities. This role involves supporting Platform Engineering Onboarding.
What You Will Do
Key Accountabilities
What You Will Bring
Desirable Criteria
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.