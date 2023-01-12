Senior Future Fuels Solutions Analyst

Job summary

Interested in being part of a team of Future Fuels Solution Analysts? The integrated energy sector is undergoing dramatic changes and we may have just the right position for you here at bp!



Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for a Senior Fuel solution analyst, working as a member of the Innovative Fuels Solutions Team as part of our Applied Sciences organization.



Our team works with a range of research teams, laboratories, and technology deployment teams around the globe. Our Chicago, IL location is the hub for our US Advanced Transport Fuels activity which is co-located with several of our fuels business activities including the Mobility & Convenience, Fuel Supply and Midstream, Trading & Shipping, and other related teams.



Job Purpose

Responsible for providing technology, product quality and regulatory expertise, insights, and solutions to our key collaborators including bp Customers & Products, Trading and Shipping, and Production and Operations organizations. This includes our retail sites and terminal partners. This role will also provide regional insights into the global Applied Sciences organization to drive innovation, support pivotal initiatives and to bring technical innovation back into the regional businesses. This activity supports our current fuels product portfolio as well as increasing activities related to new energy vectors including hydrogen, EVs and novel bio-based and renewable components and products.

Innovative fuels solutions specific Accountabilities

Research and interpret emerging federal and state level decarbonization policy, executive orders, initiatives, etc. to identify low carbon opportunities and/or future demand.

Identify and evaluate opportunities with insights on US energy industry trends, carbon emission reduction target and specific demand of cities and corporates and motivations behind

Engage with business collaborators to develop advocacy plans, find opportunity, and support project activity in low carbon (e.g. review technology requirements, review/interpret specifications, provide trends/insights, etc.

Work in collaboration with technical bodies and the Customers & Products teams to proactively monitor market conditions and trends, to provide insights into deployment of technical sources of value and differentiation in the regional market

Work collaboratively with product development to review and provide technical substantiation for fuels-related marketing claims and ensure proper sign-off procedures completed with key collaborators (marketing, strategy, legal), as well as maintain final substantiation documentation.

Senior technologist Accountabilities

Actively participate and lead in customer engagement to deliver technical training, product launch and differentiation activities

Promote and participate in agile ways of working of the technology deployment team

Promote and implement capability development, knowledge transfer and technical excellence within the team

Provide leadership and technical expertise to develop junior members within the team

Analyze and manipulate detailed data to distil information into key messages using common digital tools

Independently engage with business collaborators to develop advocacy plans, find opportunity, and support project activity in conventional and low carbon fuels (e.g. review technology requirements, review/interpret specifications, provide trends/insights, etc.)

Conduct activities in a safe and responsible manner and ensure compliance and integrity of local data

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Degree in engineering, chemistry, or sustainability is preferred. Relevant education or experience may be acceptable

Working knowledge of fuel products and fuel distribution supply chain, conventional and emerging fuels regulations, or carbon lifecycle analysis.

Experience with hydrogen, EV and novel biobased and renewable components as new energy vectors and knowledge of carbon intensity desirable

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working across teams

Demonstrated collaborative and solution-focused approach to working with subject matter experts

Proven demonstrated ability to communicate at all levels of the organization from front-line operations to senior leaders

Strong project management experience

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation