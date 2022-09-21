Senior GIS Platform Owner

Job summary

We are seeking a process oriented GIS Subject Matter Expert to own the evolution of bpx’s GIS Platform. This role will guide the strategic growth of bpx’s GIS systems and work with key stakeholders to align and organize efforts across bpx business functions. This role is not ‘hands on keyboard’ and will require the individual to organize and execute contract work for strategic outcomes. A transformation and growth focused mindset will be required for you to succeed in this role. This role will have a wide remit and you will have the freedom and support to execute within provided intent to accomplish goals and tasks.



This role will report to the Data Science and Reporting Manager and will work closely with the Head of Technology along with Leaders in bpx whose groups rely heavily on GIS systems.

Key Accountabilities Coordinate and support GIS strategy and the development of the GIS roadmap

Transform bpx’s GIS system from a point solution to an enterprise solution

Manage key vendor relationships and oversee execution of key GIS projects

Work across bpx Verticals to align internal partners on GIS strategy – including both front-end and back-end workflows

Execute GIS program and communicate/report to bpx Leaders effectively

Keep up to date on industry and technology trends to ensure system is modern and robust

Essential Education: University Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or similar degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: 7+ years of ArcGIS and other related GIS systems experience. Experience in a Technology / Fortune 500 company is a plus

Experience in leading and influencing teams in transformational organizational change

Experience in briefing senior leaders and executives on technical programs and roadmaps