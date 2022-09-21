Site traffic information and cookies

Senior GIS Platform Owner

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141030BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are seeking a process oriented GIS Subject Matter Expert to own the evolution of bpx’s GIS Platform. This role will guide the strategic growth of bpx’s GIS systems and work with key stakeholders to align and organize efforts across bpx business functions. This role is not ‘hands on keyboard’ and will require the individual to organize and execute contract work for strategic outcomes. A transformation and growth focused mindset will be required for you to succeed in this role. This role will have a wide remit and you will have the freedom and support to execute within provided intent to accomplish goals and tasks.

This role will report to the Data Science and Reporting Manager and will work closely with the Head of Technology along with Leaders in bpx whose groups rely heavily on GIS systems.

Key Accountabilities

  • Coordinate and support GIS strategy and the development of the GIS roadmap
  • Transform bpx’s GIS system from a point solution to an enterprise solution
  • Manage key vendor relationships and oversee execution of key GIS projects
  • Work across bpx Verticals to align internal partners on GIS strategy – including both front-end and back-end workflows
  • Execute GIS program and communicate/report to bpx Leaders effectively
  • Keep up to date on industry and technology trends to ensure system is modern and robust

Essential Education:
  • University Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or similar degree
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • 7+ years of ArcGIS and other related GIS systems experience. Experience in a Technology / Fortune 500 company is a plus
  • Experience in leading and influencing teams in transformational organizational change
  • Experience in briefing senior leaders and executives on technical programs and roadmaps
Desirable criteria
In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
  • Strong business acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities
  • Ability to balance and execute both transformational and continuous improvement initiatives
  • Self-starter, works with minimal supervision
  • Ability to manage competing priorities
  • Ability to partner with high level leaders and deliver desired outcomes
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $112,797-$170,110
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

