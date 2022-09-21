Senior GIS Platform Owner

We are seeking a process oriented GIS Subject Matter Expert to own the evolution of bpx’s GIS Platform. This role will guide the strategic growth of bpx’s GIS systems and work with key stakeholders to align and organize efforts across bpx business functions. This role is not ‘hands on keyboard’ and will require the individual to organize and execute contract work for strategic outcomes. A transformation and growth focused mindset will be required for you to succeed in this role. This role will have a wide remit and you will have the freedom and support to execute within provided intent to accomplish goals and tasks.
This role will report to the Data Science and Reporting Manager and will work closely with the Head of Technology along with Leaders in bpx whose groups rely heavily on GIS systems.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education:
|Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
|Desirable criteria
|In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.