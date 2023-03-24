Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a



Senior GRIR Accounting Analyst

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

In this role You will:

Work out and launch GRIR monthly reporting and clearing process

Reduce the aged GRIR balance significantly on a monthly basis

Support of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes (eg: balance sheet reconciliation of GR/ IR account, align accruals) in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual

Proactively investigate and handle recurring issues through root cause analysis & continuous learning

Work cross-functionally with Shared Service, Accounts Payable, Group Reporting, Finance and Business Owners surrounding GRIR clearing requirements and follow up on queries / issues (invoice remediation, quantity/price variances)

Maintain professional relationship with 3rd party BPO-s

Support operations with accountability for handling and monitoring all P2P processes in the respective process and providing accurate and timely management information and reconciliations as required

Analyse and improve PPI / KPI results

Escalate new scenarios as and when they appear providing recommendations for handling.

Escalate any area of non-compliance appropriately

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English

University Degree or equivalent

Minimum 3-4 years of experience in Procurement, Accounts Payable or P2P function, preferably in a multinational environment, mainly in the GRIR area

Experience in complex and system orientated environments is crucial

Demonstrated knowledge of SAP R3 ERP FI and MM modules, SAP SRM and ARIBA experience is an advantage

Demonstrated process thinking and experience with a strong focus on continuous improvement

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested