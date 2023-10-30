Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Management of natural geohazards and obstructions (challenging seabed and shallow subface ground conditions, seabed infrastructure, debris, UXO, etc.) is a critical aspect of offshore wind farm development.Working alongside fellow geoscience experts, you will have the opportunity to influence and make a significant contribution to our renewables business.You will be able to draw on the decades of experience of bp’s enviable geoscience teams but also shape the future of the new team purpose built to serve the needs of the OFW business.You will be part of an integrated geoscience team developing fit-for-purpose ground models and ground-engineering for bid assessment through design, construction, and operation.Ground modelling, and management of natural geohazards (seismicity, shallow gas, slope instability etc) and obstructions (challenging seafloor and seabed conditions, debris, boulders, UXO, etc.) is a critical aspect of offshore wind farm development.The role is fundamental to identifying the optimum locations and engineering solutions for offshore wind developments. It requires collaboration with survey, engineering, and construction subject areas to safely deliver site investigations and projects.



Senior Geohazards Specialist, offshore wind

Provide geohazards expertise across bp’s offshore wind portfolio from bid through development to operations.

Ensure geohazard identification, assessment and mitigation, for appropriate depths of interest (e.g. cable or foundation), by avoidance or by design at windfarm sites, cable routes, landfalls and onshore facilities, during site investigation and project design and execution.

Work within an integrated geoscience team to build fit-for-purpose ground models for wind farm engineering.

Quantify and present risks to relevant customers to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Ensure safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

Maintain relationships with third party suppliers, contractors, and other partners.

Actively contribute to technology development and to the wider geohazards and geophysics communities of practice to share knowledge and findings.

Degree, preferably Masters in Geoscience, Engineering or related field.

Excellent understanding of the impact of Marine Geohazards issues to operational safety and integrity in delivery of the bp vision.

Ability to rapidly identify and communicate key issues in support of the growth of bp's Offshore Renewables - especially in relation to the assessment of entry to new operational areas.

About 10 years’ or more experience in delivering Ground modelling and Geohazards Assessments across a variety of international settings, for very shallow (e.g. cables) and shallow (e.g. foundation) settings.

Excellent interpersonal skills both oral and written.

Proven experience of working in multi-disciplinary teams and major projects with minimal technical supervision

PhD/MSc on Geohazards related subject.

Excellent network across the global geoscience technical community.

Membership of relevant industry panels or standards organizations (e.g. SUT, OGP, ISO etc).

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



